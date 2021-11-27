The Antitrust “pinches” Google and Apple

The Antitrust is back to beating US big techs. After the fine inflicted on Amazon and Apple a few days ago, yesterday it was Google and again the Apple group, albeit for a much smaller amount: 20 million. Ten each, immediately defined by Codacons as “a tickle”.

In particular, the Authority led by Roberto Rustichelli ascertained two violations of the Consumer Code for each company, one due to lack of information and another due to aggressive practices linked to the acquisition and use of consumer data for commercial purposes. Basically, the “fault” of Apple and Google is to use user data and to give little information. The Authority held that there is a consumption relationship between the users and the two operators, even in the absence of a monetary outlay, the consideration for which is represented by the data they transfer using the services of the two groups.

The Guarantor has ascertained that both Google and the group led by Tim Cook have not provided clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial purposes. In particular, the search engine would have omitted relevant information that the consumer needs to consciously decide to accept that the company collects and uses their personal information for commercial purposes. While Apple would not immediately and explicitly provide the user with any indication on the collection, emphasizing only that it is necessary to improve the consumer experience. The two companies have decided they will appeal. «We believe that the Authority’s opinion is wrong and we will appeal the decision. Apple has long been committed to protecting the privacy of our users, and we work very hard to design products and features that protect data. We give all users a level of transparency and control at the forefront of the sector, so that they can choose what information to share, and how it is used, ”says Cupertino. “We disagree with the Authority’s decision and we will appeal,” added a Google spokesperson.

“The only way to enforce respect for consumer rights by the global giants proposed by Codacons – is to strengthen the powers of the Antitrust Authority”, increasing the value of the sanctions that can be issued by the Authority and obliging companies to compensate users whenever they carry out an incorrect practice.