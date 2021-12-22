The antitrust puts Mastercard under observation

Under reporting by Bancomat, the Antitrust has opened an investigation on Mastercard. The problem is related to the suns contactless payments and, according to the authorities, the well-known credit card circuit has imposed on the members of the rules that are detrimental to competition.

Because the Antitrust has opened an investigation on Mastercard

To understand what attracted the attention of the Antitrust Authority (and the ire of Bancomat) it is necessary to take stock of the single-tap and double-tap procedures. When making a POS payment in contactless mode, either using cards or using apps such as Samsung Pay or Apple Pay, usually a single-tap is made, i.e. the card is placed only once on the terminal. A streamlined and simple procedure for both the merchant and the buyer. However, if the paper used is of type co-badged, that is compatible with two different circuits (for example Mastercard and Bancomat), in theory the user should be able to choose which one to use. With the classic ATM, it often happens when you make an operation that the shopkeeper asks for “Bancomat or Maestro”, precisely because the POS terminal asks you to make this selection.

In theory, this should also happen for contactless transactions, where a second tap is required (an approach of the card to the terminal) to confirm the selected circuit. The cardholder, however, has “the right to choose the brand to be used to carry out the payment transaction and, on the other hand, provides the possibility for merchants to direct customers, with automatic mechanisms in POS terminals, to a preferred brand; where the merchant makes such addressing, the cardholder must always be allowed to change this choice and use the trademark in preference, going beyond the indication expressed by the merchant“, explains the Antitrust.

As of July 13, 2021, however, Mastercard has changed its rules and has “imposed on members of the Mastercard circuit to modify the functioning of POS terminals, so that, in the case of contactless payments with cards bearing two brands (so-called co-badged cards), the payer is always required to approach the card twice at the POS, cd. double-tap, and it is no longer possible to pay by touching the card only once“.

In practice, Mastercard, in the case of co-badged cards, obliges you to double-tap, regardless of the cardholder’s choices. Considering that in the Italian circuit of Mastercard cards it is a more widespread solution than in other circuits (Visa and Bancomat), according to the Antitrust the obligation to adopt the double-tap could correspond to an abuse of a dominant position. The authority also points out that “MasterCard [è] overall an essential partner for counterparties (both for issuers and acquirers and for technological operators), with repercussions also in the market of debit card circuits “.

Basically, the concept is that Mastercard requires merchants to always double-tap, regardless of the choices made by the user, since as a result of the Mastercard Mandate, ATM cards are denied access to single-tap mode. This inevitably limits the user experience, forced to make two taps on the terminal and therefore not being able to choose the default circuit. A limit for users, both customers and merchants, who waste time. But also a problem for ATMs, since “ATM cards would be denied access to the digital wallets of some smartphone manufacturers ([omissis]) who without the ease of use of single-tap would refuse to introduce ATM cards in their electronic wallets, preferring to keep only the Mastercard cards, which can already be introduced and used through the wallet “.

The new rules imposed by Mastercard affect the position of Bancomat

Translated concretely, the Mastercard approach would be detrimental to the competition and especially to Bancomat, since “making the use of co-badged cards in contactless mode not very usable, it would degrade the position of these cards with respect to mono-brand cards, leading the market to move to the latter. In this way, however, only the position of Bancomat, whose cards, for the reasons already set out, are in fact always issued as co-badged, would be jeopardized.“.

But what are the reasons why Bancomat does not issue its single-brand cards but relies on others? Simple: it’s cheaper. In fact, to save on costs, issuing banks tend to always issue co-badged banks that support both the international circuit and ATMs, with the latter usually being more appreciated by retailers due to lower operating costs.

“The behavior described, consisting in the imposition by Mastercard of the double tap procedure, assisted by inspections and particularly afflictive sanctions, appears to be attributable to an abusive strategy in violation of art. 102 TFEU, aimed at hindering and / or excluding the competing operator from the possibility of accessing wallets on smartphones, in a crucial phase of technological development of this payment method, as well as significant growth in its use by consumers, with effects such as to make the use of co-badged cards in contactless mode less usable than monobrand ones and discourage the issue of co-badged cards in the future“, concludes the Antitrust.