Health

The antiviral pills against Covid prescribed by the family doctor: waiting for the Aifa ok

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read




Countdown to the prescription of Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid come on family doctors. In today’s extraordinary meeting, the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) ofAifa will evaluate and most likely approve the antiviral treatment plan Paxlovid: a sort of ‘user manual’ for the family doctor. Adnkronos Salute learns it.



Mypericarditis risk after the Covid vaccine, the study: “Lower than with other sera”. The most exposed categories



The plan will be completed by the prescribing physician to allow adults affected by Covid-19, who do not need supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of severe disease progression, to have the drug without going to hospital.



Antivirals against Covid-19 are indicated for the early treatment at home of patients who do not need oxygen therapy but who are at greater risk of severe forms. In addition to Merck’s Paxlovid Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) (MSD in Italy). Both should be administered within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.






Last updated: Tuesday 12 April 2022, 12:42



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Coronavirus, 5,478 new cases, average age 42 years. There are eight deaths

5 mins ago

the evidence in an article published in Nature

17 mins ago

Migrants Doctors Without Borders alert to mental disorders

29 mins ago

Laboratory medicine: possible shortage of diagnostic devices is feared. Also because of the war

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button