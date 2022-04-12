The antiviral pills against Covid prescribed by the family doctor: waiting for the Aifa ok

Countdown to the prescription of Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid come on family doctors. In today’s extraordinary meeting, the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) ofAifa will evaluate and most likely approve the antiviral treatment plan Paxlovid: a sort of ‘user manual’ for the family doctor. Adnkronos Salute learns it.









The plan will be completed by the prescribing physician to allow adults affected by Covid-19, who do not need supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of severe disease progression, to have the drug without going to hospital.









Antivirals against Covid-19 are indicated for the early treatment at home of patients who do not need oxygen therapy but who are at greater risk of severe forms. In addition to Merck’s Paxlovid Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) (MSD in Italy). Both should be administered within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

















Last updated: Tuesday 12 April 2022, 12:42







