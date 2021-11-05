The Aosta Valley Health Service launches extraordinary measures to guarantee the service of the former medical guard

In Valle d’Aosta there is a shortage of doctors, which is why the Region tries to plug the situation with supplementary agreements to cover the continuity of care (the former medical guard) and to mitigate the difficulties in recruiting pediatricians of free choice, increasing the maximum number of patients who can take the load. With respect to the continuity of assistance, “the peculiarities of our region require the implementation of extraordinary measures to guarantee the service in all the offices already present in the area in the face of the continuing shortage of doctors”, declares the councilor for health Roberto Barmasse in a note. , following the approval by the Executive of an agreement with the Regional Committee of General Practitioners to guarantee the continuity of care service. The shortage is configured as serious, so much so that last month at least one shift was not activated and the affair had landed in the Regional Council. The supplementary agreement aims to “incentivize doctors of continuity of care to make themselves available to cover shifts in all nine locations in the Aosta Valley” by introducing “an indemnity for discomfort” for shifts “performed on site other than the usual ones , Both within the same district and outside.

The agreement also modified some limitations “established at national level for the assignment to general practitioners, in possession of the required requirements, of dual primary care (family doctor) and continuity of care assignments”. The USL “has also been authorized to acquire the availability of primary care doctors who have an agreement to cover the shifts” of the former medical guard. “This agreement – explain from the Region – was necessary and urgent to deal with the emergency situation generated due to the lack of availability of doctors to acquire the posts and for the possible worsening of the situation as a result of the significant shortage of general practitioners which is registered throughout the national territory “.

With regard to free choice pediatricians, the maximum number of patients that each doctor, united in associations, can take care of on a voluntary basis, has been increased – with a resolution of the Council – which has increased from 1200 to 1300 in the districts of Morgex and Aosta. “This act was necessary – writes Barmasse – to cope with the significant difficulties in recruiting free choice pediatricians that have arisen in recent years”.