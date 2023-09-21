The aphrodisiac food recommended by a famous doctor

aphrodisiac food

According to experts, the secret of this vegetable is this Helps dilate blood vessels, thus improving flow to intimate parts and reducing blood pressureHe explained in conversation with MasterChef winner Thomasina Mears, Cambridge News reports.

“For those who are interested in biochemistry, a little science, essentially beets are rich in nitrates. Bacteria in your mouth convert nitrate into nitric oxide. “This causes vasodilation, the expansion of the blood vessels,” the doctor explained.

He continued: “That’s what lowers blood pressure and it also does, especially in older people: it gives them a boost so they can be more active. “Interestingly, the Romans used it as an aphrodisiac.”

In fact, Mosley compared this vegetable to the mechanism by which Viagra, a drug used to combat erectile dysfunction, works.

,Its mechanism is exactly like Viagra, Viagra causes the release of nitric oxide and expansion of blood vessels, but primarily around the genitals. “Another good reason to eat beets!” They said.

Benefits of beetroot

Apart from helping lower blood pressure and increasing sexual desire, beetroot also has many other health benefits.

The problem is that it is not a favorite vegetable of many people, however, it is valuable to include it in the diet and know how it can help:

Helps reduce cholesterol

Improves sports performance

improves inflammation

It has anti-inflammatory effect

It is a very good source of fiber

helps prevent cancer

Aids in weight loss

Helps in improving memory

How to increase libido naturally?

Now, there are many other things that can help increase sexual desire naturally. The specialized site Tua Saúde recommends:

Maintain a healthy diet and get regular physical activity

Take time to relax and relieve stress

sleep at least 8 hours a night

Seek new adventures during intimate contact

Avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or medications

,

