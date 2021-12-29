The apocalypse before the apocalypse: why everyone is talking about “Don’t Look Up”

A comet the size of Everest is racing towards the earth and is ready to destroy it within 6 months. To scientists Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) it seems like the news of the century. Yet there is no way they can really interest anyone with their discovery. It does not impress politicians, it does not impress journalists, it does not impress public opinion. Because? This, in a few lines, is the plot of Don’t Look Up, the satirical comedy on Netflix by Adam McKay, American director and comedian, which held the stage during the Christmas holidays. It now seems superfluous to say that the film concerns us closely. And not for the answer to the question – which it does not give – nor for the radical ending it proposes (Spoiler: the end of the world seems so far-fetched to us that we struggle to think it is credible even in the end of a film). If it has filled avalanches of Twitter threads and flooded the chats with gif with Leonardo Di Caprio dressed as professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan is for the veracity of the scenes, in theory surreal, that he proposes.

The scenes

One above all: Dibiasky (Lawrence) is called in Morning show America’s most popular to talk about his discovery. They ask her to render the thing light, fun. After several lines following the news of the comet, Dibiasky explodes: “Maybe the destruction of the entire planet shouldn’t be fun,” he yells. “Maybe it should be terrifying and creepy, and you should stay up all night, every night, crying.” Remember the «I want you to panic»By Greta Thunberg launched from the most important institutional offices in the midst of impassive and smiling politicians, alarms from scientists on the Covid pandemic, moderated and filtered by the reassuring expressions of journalists on TV. In the film, the reporters look at her a little embarrassed. Then they dismiss it with some puns and go on. Shortly thereafter, a sly Maryl Streep-Donald Trump will repeat from her boxes: “It’s okay, it’s okay.” And everyone believes her.

“It’s boring us”

DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet – the cast also did their job of bringing the film to the top of the discussion. On the other hand, a dystopian plot alone would not have attracted the attention of many. The form of satirical comedy is a must-have hook: who wants to be sad during a global pandemic? A mission, that of being captivating and light, which the film shares with its protagonists. Astronomers Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) attempt to bring the terrible news to attention before a very distracted Streep-Trump and her son Jason Chief of Cabinet (played by Jonah Hill), then reporters-mannequins interpreted. by Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett. But they have a problem: they are not good performer.

“Come on, get to the point, you’re boring us,” Jason says as he listens to the flurry of data lined up by an agitated Mindy. Even in the real world, science has a hard time making headlines on its own: were it not for activists under 18 and theirs flash mob, who would have reported the CO2 levels reached this year in the world on the front page? Who, without Thunberg’s viral speeches, would have felt any interest in COP26? Probably, not even Barack Obama would have bothered to get on a plane to Glasgow and give his stadium speech. But to think that the fault lies solely with scientists’ poor attitude to disclosure would be an understatement. And when Mindy tries – stuffed with anxiolytics – to speak the language of talk shows, things don’t get better.

“What other proof do you need?”

There is no need to bother the sophists to recognize that the way something is said is often more effective than its content. In the empire of the algorithm, this rule also affects politics and journalism: the result is, paradoxically, a frustrating lack of communication. The outbursts of frustration are now commonplace even on real TV: virologists screaming at No vax, doctors who get angry with TV hosts, scientists screaming at fake news. Exploit which have no concrete effect, except that of ending up meme lasting a few weeks. In one of the most impactful scenes of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio aka Randall Mindy arrives to attack the journalists of the TV show, of which he was now a regular guest. At the umpteenth unsuccessful attempt to explain the comet’s emergency, Mindy yells, “Not everything needs to always look bright, interesting or pleasant. Sometimes we just have to be able to tell each other things. I repeat: there is a comet. And this comet exists, because we have seen it. What other proof do you want? ».

Not so fast

But there is another character inspired by current events: the visionary billionaire Peter Isherwell, played by Mark Rylance, modeled on the various Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. It is his fault that – spoiler – the mission to save the Earth fails, and it is thanks to him that all the powerful in the world are saved by boarding spaceships built by his company. In July, shortly after Bezos first launched into space aboard his New Shepard, journalist Hamilton Nolan wrote in the Guardian: “It is no coincidence that America’s richest people are taking an interest in space. Let’s call it what it is: they’re working on a plan to get out of Earth. ‘ Nolan’s interpretation of the billionaires’ sudden interest in Space (never scientific, perhaps vaguely technological, but always consumerist) may seem a bizarre idea to us “little people”, as the journalist writes ironically.

Despite international failures against the climate disaster, in 2021 we can still afford the luxury of rethinking the way we live on our planet. We may not yet think of it as a ship sinking irreversibly. But if what scientists say is true – and it seems that it is -, we don’t have long before we find ourselves on an unlivable planet. Droughts, famines, torrential rains, floods and scorching temperatures are already a reality in countries of Africa and Central and Eastern Asia, and threaten to become a constant in the North as well. Before it gets to that point, the billionaire ships imagined in McKay’s play must be taken seriously. Even if only to reverse the course of their actions. “Many people have joked that Jeff Bezos should have stayed there in space,” Nolan wrote. “Absolutely not. It must be returned to Earth at all costs. We won’t let them get away from us that easily. ‘

