the app that creates virtual humans

In the panorama of new technologies, there has been a lot of talk in recent times about the concept of metaverse, that is a system of interconnected virtual worlds in which people can interact with each other with an involvement mediated by an avatar. Although the metaverse is still in an immature stage of realization, some potentially useful tools for its construction, such as MetaHuman Creator, have already found interesting applications. The recent demo next-gen The Matrix Awakens, playable on the most recent consoles, is the one that most of all highlights the potential of this tool.

METAHUMAN CREATOR: HOW IT WORKS

MetaHuman Creator is a free cloud streaming app (it runs, in short, not on our computer but on a remote machine with which we communicate online) capable of generate photorealistic virtual human beings in a few minutes that can be customized in every detail. You choose a face to start from and then you change with a certain freedom its features, the haircut, the color and the cut of the eyebrows, even the details of the skin and teeth. MetaHuman Creator was created by Epic Games, famous for videogame works such as Gears of War And Fortnite but also responsible for Unreal Engine, one of the most popular set of tools for creating video games. And right on Unreal Engine it is in fact possible to export, animate and use the models created with MetaHuman Creator. The idea is to develop a technology that reduces production times and costs that normally require expensive equipment and large specialized teams. Such a creation tool could be used in both video games and cinema, even in combination with other modern techniques such as motion capture (the recording and digitization of body and face movements of actors) and the rigging (a digital animation technique of a character), in order to create simulacra of people and their movements so realistic as to be very close to reality. It is a result that Epic Games has reached after years of work in this sector and thanks first to the collaboration and then to the acquisition of 3Lateral and Cubic Motion. The first studio develops technologies for the digitization of the body and human movement, while Cubic Motion deals with creating automated systems, but based on real performances, to create the facial animations of video game characters. This synergy has already allowed in the past to create realistic digital bodies, always animated by Unreal Engine, including a character based on the Chinese actress Bingjie Jiang and the digital double of Andy Serkis, both rendered in real time. Experiments that marked a major breakthrough in the world of digital human production, leading to MetaHuman Creator ea The Matrix Awakens.

THE MATRIX AWAKENS: THE TEST BENCH

The Matrix Awakens is the recent demo, available for free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and Series X, which highlights the muscles of the new Unreal Engine 5 and is part of the promotion of the film The Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski. In the software, developed by Epic Games, we can see the digitized versions of Keanu Reeves (Neo) e Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity). There cutscene initial shows us the (almost) perfect digital alter egos of the protagonists, identical in features and movements to how they appear today and how they appeared in the past in the original trilogy, distributed between 1999 and 2003. As in a film, photorealistic characters are they move, speak and interact with each other with total naturalness. A short but spectacular playable segment immediately follows, structured like a video game based on shooting, and then there is a part in which we can freely explore a virtual city of the digital world of the film series. Matrix of the Wachowski sisters. A city inhabited by 35,000 pedestrians created precisely through MetaHuman Creator, and which we cross as another character created again starting from this app. The Matrix Awakens it remains a simple taste of the power of the means on which it is built, but the result is nevertheless remarkable. The future of this technology lies in the exploitation of all its potential; meanwhile, you can consider the spectacle offered by The Matrix Awakens like a great start.

– Altea Novari