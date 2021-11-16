The appeal of intellectuals against the entry of the M5S into the European socialists

We publish the manifesto, hosted this morning by the newspaper Il Riformista, against the co-optation of grillini in the S&D Eurogroup in the European Parliament:

The parties that refer to socialism, in a long experience, have contributed to the affirmation of democracy in modernity. Political choices inspired by socialism have favored the rooting of civilizations and cultures of equality. Socialism was the protagonist of the fight against dictatorships and had the strength to foster a hard, winning dissent in areas where principles of social justice had been degraded to barbaric totalitarian experiences.

The transformations of the productive structure and of the social stratification that took place with the spread of the economy of the immaterial, have weakened organizations and parties that have chosen to operate to protect and enhance the complex world of work. In the presence of modifications that have affected the various subjects of production, policies have emerged which, referring to unidentified masses, limit themselves to preaching assistance, the costs of which are fed entirely by resources created by workers.

The change in the social structure has allowed the reappearance of a populism committed to the promise of marginal donations and the rejection of a project capable of favoring the equitable distribution of resources through development.

The populism of the Third Millennium also manifests an authoritarian vocation by emphasizing new forms of communication of political organization. In the populist strategy, the digital connection becomes the tool with which the plot of a minority can override the will of the voter, holder of sovereignty in a democracy. In many areas, organization movements inspired by the principles of socialism are witnessing significant losses of consensus.

The difficulty of escaping from the crisis often lies in the lack of the will to identify itineraries capable of activating aspirations and creativity in an innovative world of work. A risk that today weighs on political forces that refer to democracy and social justice is represented by co-optation projects in a single indistinct universe of incompatible political experiences and practices.

An example of this orientation is represented by the hope developed in the crucible of the Italian left to welcome a 5 Star Movement into European socialism that fails to hide, behind the generic message of the appeal to the people, an anti-political strategy matrix such as that envisaged does not limit itself to betraying the interests and rights of a traditional world of work but also threatens to prevent the defense of a new job that is guaranteeing the survival and growth of a society that sees its characteristics change.

Firmly opposing to accepting forms of populism in the experience of democracy and socialism does not only mean safeguarding valiant ideal traditions but constitutes the premise to make just a changing society and to provide a new and traditional world of work, the necessary space. to express themselves.

The signatories:

Simona Colarizi

Biagio de Giovanni

Mario Dogliani

Pio Marconi

Michele Prospero

Massimo L. Salvadori

Pasquale Serra

Mario Tronti