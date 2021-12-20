The appeal of stablecoins, the less volatile cousins ​​of Bitcoin, is growing

A context strongly marked by the digital transformation which has seen an acceleration since the pandemic; consumers less and less inclined to use cash; the search for alternative ways of return with respect to traditional asset classes by users. It is the mix of factors that is driving the spread of stablecoins, i.e. virtual currencies that, unlike Bitcoin and the like, can boast greater stability because they are anchored to a financial asset, such as gold or a fiat currency (typically the dollar or the ‘EUR). For now mainly used by users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, according to some analysts they could start to spread as a quick means of payment for consumers and businesses. Even if the need for regulation in the sector is invoked by many. An example comes from the Biden administration which recently recommended that the US Congress impose rules similar to those of banks on companies that issue stablecoins.

The Eurst case

Meanwhile, launches and experiments continue on the private market. Among the most recent is Eurst, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar for a value of one euro and issued as a token on the Ethereum digital platform. Designed by Simone Mazzuca, former CEO and founder of Wallex (a group of financial companies operating in the digital and traditional asset market), Eurst can be used to carry out transactions in Europe, without necessarily having to open a bank account, in trading exchanges or by workers at abroad to circumvent transfer fees. “Three months after its launch”, says Mazzuca, “our product has been integrated on the main cryptocurrency platforms”. Furthermore, he adds, “through the regulation and guidelines of the ECB, Eurst is identified and placed as an e-money token. That is a type of crypto-asset, which aims to maintain a stable value by referring to a fiat currency that has legal tender, the main purpose of which is to be used as a modern medium of exchange “.

Simone Mazzuca founder and CEO of Eurst

User protection

As already mentioned, a strongly felt issue in the field of stablecoins concerns the protection of users. In particular, the need is often raised for the stablecoins offered by the different operators to have reserves equal to their market capitalization. For this, “we have entered into an agreement with a third party with an account with the Federal Reserve that guarantees for us”, explains Mazzuca. “Users can also easily issue and redeem Eurst on the same day in a safe and secure way.” Finally, the stablecoin has recently been available on BitGo, a company that has over 64 billion assets in custody for a total of 400 institutional clients and cryptographic platforms in 50 countries. “Eurst aims to provide the highest level of transparency and reliability to its users and of course we have found synergies with BitGo, which is a leader in providing safe and secure custody of cryptocurrencies,” notes Mazzuca. A step with which, he concludes, “we also intend to guide our stablecoin into the global cryptographic space”.