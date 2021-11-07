the appeal of the minister of Tuvalu with water to the knees- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

Simon Kofe recorded his speech in Bermuda to raise awareness on the problem, which already threatens the existence of the small Polynesian state

Jacket, tie, standard flags and … legs in the water up to the knees. Those conditions are, to say the least, unusual Simon Kofe, Minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu, chose Friday to record his speech for the Cop26. Objective: to raise awareness among the participants in the UN conference on risks related to climate change in the small Polynesian island state, halfway between Australia and Hawaii. Member of the Commonwealth and the second least populous country in the world after Vatican City, like most of the other Pacific archipelagos in fact seriously threatened byrising seas due to global warming.

The content of the speech To share on Facebook the images of the singular intervention of Kofe, who will be broadcast on Tuesday during an event dedicated to the peaceful area, the official account of his Ministry: The minister’s statement – reads the description – brings together the Cop26 scenario with the daily living conditions faced by the inhabitants of Tuvalu due to the ‘impact of climate change and sea level rise. It also emphasizes the courageous actions Tuvalu is undertaking to address the very pressing issues related to human mobility caused by climate change. A real cry of alarm.

A global problem Immediately gone viral, the shots from the backstage are still worth a thousand words. Already today, on the other hand, two of the nine atolls that make up the territory of Tuvalu are on the verge of sinking, and the others will follow shortly if adequate countermeasures are not adopted to neutralize the phenomenon. To make matters worse, the country has always suffered from tides higher than the average for the region. It is therefore easy to understand how to contain the increase in global average temperature within 1.5 C compared to the pre-industrial period – the threshold around which the negotiations underway in Glasgow revolve – represents for the micro-state with capital Vaiaku a a necessity that cannot be postponed by now. And that it is not considered a problem of the other world: even our Venice, for example, would end up submerged for most of the year if this objective were not to be achieved. Better therefore to listen to the minister in Bermuda.