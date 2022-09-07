The appearance of Carolina Pérez, wife of Puma Rodríguez, will take your breath away

Jose Luis Rodriguez, ‘El Puma’, married Carolina Pérez in Miami at the age of 53. “We got married after 10 years of living together because there has been enough time to mature the relationship,” declared the Venezuelan singer at the time. They were already parents of Génesis Rodríguez when they decided to say yes I do.

The Cougar Rodriguez he has been married twice. Lila Morillo was his first wife. Fruit of love, which lasted nearly two decades, they had Liliana and Lilibeth. After the scandalous divorce in which the Venezuelan’s relationship with his eldest daughter began to dissolve little by little. “I talk a lot with my daughters and I still advise them. And I’m sure they have forgiven their father,” the singer’s ex explained a while ago.



Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of Puma Rodríguez, and her mother, Carolina Pérez. Photo: Instagram @genirodriguez

With Caroline Perez Jose Luis Rodriguez He has been married for 35 years now. And although they are 26 years apart, the truth is that they have managed to complement each other perfectly during all this time. They met when his current wife was 14 years old. Five years after that meeting they crossed paths again at the party of a friend they had in common.

“The next day I woke up and the phone appeared in my mind, something impressive. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it was for my good or for my bad. I called, we talked, I invited her to eat and that’s how the story began, “he revealed. The Cougar Rodriguez recently when explaining that that day he also took her home “like a gentleman.”

This is what Carolina Pérez, the wife of El Puma Rodríguez, looks like

Yes ok Carolina Perez He does not have social networks, his daughter Genesis often surprises us by posting a photo of her mother. Puma Rodríguez also usually posts the occasional postcard of his beautiful wife from his Instagram account.



It’s just that she doesn’t like media exposure at all. The truth is that at the age of 54, the wife of The Cougar Rodriguez is better than ever. She still retains her model silhouette from her younger years. It is clear that her daughter Genesis undoubtedly inherited all her beauty.