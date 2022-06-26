The appearance of Marcella Samora, mother of Selena Quintanilla, will surprise you

It was in 1995 and at the height of her musical career that Selena Quintanilla left the material plane, perhaps because of the tragic way in which her life was taken from her or because of the immense love that the public professed for her; Selena she left an immense legacy that would only grow when she was played by a young and not yet well-known Jennifer Lopez.

the farewell to Selena Quintanilla It took place at the Bayfront Auditorium and was extremely well attended as she was a much loved and respected artist. To date, among other tributes to her person, the place bears her name and the list of artists who have decided to honor her is long, an example was the heartfelt interpretation that Jennifer Lopez made of the singer in the biopic of she.

the remembered Selena Quintanilla was murdered by the president of her fan club and manager of her boutique chain, Yolanda Saldivar, who shot Selena taking his life on the spot. The undisputed representative of Tex-Mex was only 23 years old and had an extremely encouraging future in the entertainment world.

At his wake, the family of Selena Quintanilla including his mother Marcella Morales decided to leave the casket open because people did not want to believe that Selena had been murdered. “People were in line passing by, several women began to claim that it wasn’t true, that she wasn’t dead, that there wasn’t a body, so I decided to open it up to try and it was the biggest mistake I made,” Abraham once recognized Quintanillathe father of the singer.

Source: Twitter

In these last years, Marcella Samorathe mother of Selena Quintanilla She has chosen to live with a low profile and accompany her husband on some projects with a production company called Q-estudios. The mother of Selena Quintanilla He is 77 years old and next month marks another anniversary of his date of birth. Almost 30 years have passed since this terrible event for the Latin American entertainment circuit and the number of people who continue to remember Selena it has only increased after the interpretation that he made of her Jennifer Lopez with marked affection and respect. In the hearts of fans of Selena their catchy and happy melodies continue to play, as well as their love lyrics.