The appearance of the top scorer in the Akron Stadium is surprising

The followers of the Chivas de Guadalajara could not hide their happiness and at the same time the questions about the appearance of Omar Bravo in the facilities of the Akron Stadium that happened in the most unexpected way, so questions began to be unleashed about the possibility of him joining a position with the team of his loves.

And it is no secret to anyone that the top scorer in the history of the Sacred Flock with 160 annotations in all the competitions where he saw activity, sooner or later he will return to the team that saw him born as a professional and where he was able to play from the lower divisions going through all the categories until reaching the first team, to become in a legend that surpassed Salvador Reyes himself.

For this reason, the image that Bravo Tordecillas published on his Instagram account this Wednesday at Akron and with a folder with the Chivas shield, he excited more than one with the possibility that he could join a position within the institution, but the reality is that everything was a mere speculation.

What was Bravo doing in the Chivas house?

According to information from Azteca Deportes, Omar Bravo went to the Gigante de Zapopan facilities simply to attend to a personal procedure which is run by Club Guadalajara, with which any version that could be integrated into the Flock is left aside in the near future.

The photograph that Bravo uploaded to his account on the famous social network had to be removed because a series of confusions originated, however it was clear that for the rojiblancos fans the scorer is still endearing whatever you do, especially at a time when the current squad lacks this type of reference.

