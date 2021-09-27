The Appearance of Things: Film Review and Plot Analysis

A haunted house, a religious philosophy and a horrifying story of domestic abuse are at the heart of this Netflix original horror thriller called The Appearance of Things, a film that plays with big ideas but messes along the way.

Amanda Seyfried she plays Catherine, a young art restorer who moves with her teacher husband George (James Norton) to a small town to please her husband who has found a job at a local college. Without her job and friends, Catherine is the full-time mom of young daughter Franny. She becomes increasingly frustrated as George seems to thrive in that environment, adored by his young students, popular with staff at the small college where he teaches art history, and Don Giovanni when he flirts with a charming local girl (Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things ).

Meanwhile, the house they moved into appears to have a somewhat tangled horror story connected to some former residents. Perhaps the objects properly left in the house will be a clue as to what might have happened in that house? You will find out while watching. Anyway Catherine tries to read up but the women who work in the library omit the details of the history of her house …

On the one hand, they do well because the investigative sequence brings little atmosphere to the film.

Part thriller and part horror, the film is based on Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 book All Things Cease to Appear and a bit also on The Conjuring, especially for the many clichés it offers us.

The title steals the idea from the work of Swedish theologian and philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg, which is titled Heaven and its Wonders and Hell: From Things Heard and Seen, which is often mentioned by the cast throughout the film. In case you haven’t read this 1758 Latin text, which is very likely, it practically tells us that there is a spiritual world next to the real world, and that death is not the end but a new beginning, in heaven or in hell (or somewhere in between).

George seems quite skeptical about the text right from the start, while Catherine has a stronger spirituality.

Seyfried and Norton do very well in this story, she as an intelligent wife suffocated by a toxic marriage, he as an asshole husband who would never dream of hurting his wife… except when he does. The supporting cast is also strong, including F. Murray Abraham as George’s adorable boss and Rhea Seehorn as Catherine’s friend.

The appearance of things, however, makes a lot of confusion, with so many subplots that do not go anywhere. For example, the homophobia of George’s father or the casual artistic fraud of the latter are not developed enough, as well as the similar bulimia that Catherine suffers from. It’s a shame as director duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini did a great job… with their first film American Splendor.

For those who are indecisive and looking for something new to watch, the Appearance of Things is intriguing enough to keep you busy for its two hour length, even if the ending might leave you a little perplexed. Also, the movie isn’t very scary. For couples with sentimental problems, it is better to move on. Also because there are so many nonsense that will leave you with more questions than answers.

Learn more about The Appearance of Things

Original title: All Things Cease to Appear;

Duration: 121 minutes;

Director: Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini;

Subject: All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage;

Cast: Amanda Seyfried plays Catherine; James Norton plays George; Natalia Dyer plays Willis; Rhea Seehorn plays Justine; F. Murray Abraham plays Floyd DeBeers.

Where to stream it: The film was released on the Netflix streaming platform on April 29, 2021.