The appearance of things, from today on Netflix the thriller with the 2021 Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried

The thriller ‘The appearance of things’ starring Amanda Seyfried is now on Netflix. After the success of Mank, who saw her – with no luck – nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress, the interpreter returns with a film set in the same New York countryside where she actually lives.

MORE INFORMATION

The thriller is inspired by Elizabeth Brundage’s novel of the same name, which has also become a best seller and is also appreciated by Stephen King. “I had read the book, set in the Eighties, and I liked it very much”, says Seyfried, “also because as a reader, but also as a spectator, I have always liked gothic stories”. In the story, the woman’s husband, played by James Norton, decides to move to a farm, accepting a job as an art history teacher in a small village in the Hudson Valley. But Amanda’s character Catherine feels isolated and begins to feel a sinister atmosphere.

Oscars 2021: the favorites, the evening, the guests, the security measures. And Italy reopens on the 26th with the award-winning films

On the one hand, a psychological thriller that delves into the marriage of the two protagonists; on the other, an almost horror story given the many disturbing presences that refer to the tradition of haunted houses. Written and directed by the American director spouses Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the film would have gained considerable acclaim already with the trailer. Now you can watch the entire thriller in streaming.