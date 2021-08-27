The Appearance of Things review film with Amanda Seyfried [Netflix]

The appearance of things review film by Shari Springer Berman And Robert Pulcini with Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer And Karen Allen

“What is certain is that the things of heaven are more real than those that exist in the world“. With this phrase of the Scandinavian philosopher and father of spiritualism Emanuel Swedenborg, the film Netflix The appearance of things opens up in black on white at its enigmatic beginning and then, slowly, takes us to the benches of a college classroom, where the images of some paintings by landscape painters slide slowly by George Inness And Thomas Cole: architecture, monuments and nature of nineteenth-century America materialize from the light of a projector. One might think then that what one is about to see is a film about art, or about the study of Fine Arts in universities; but the first horror veins are not long in coming and drops of blood dripping from some wooden blocks of a ceiling introduce the epilogue of a story of marriage and ghosts.

The appearance of things: the synopsis

Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband George (James Norton), they move from midtown Manhattan to a large Hudson Valley country house; he was hired as a professor of art history; she reluctantly left a job as a restorer and a life as a mother in the metropolis that, after all, she did not mind. The apparent serenity of living in nature soon turns into a sort of nightmare with half-open eyes: the walls and the many rooms of the cottage begin to show strange signs of super-human presences, the objects seem to come alive alone and intense at night smells of diesel fuel disturb the sleep of the Clare family. It is the beginning of a progressive descent (and return) to hell that will transform the illusory conjugal idyll into a horrifying psychosis of infidelity and intra-spiritual contact on supernatural tones.

Between ghost movie, transcendence and irreparable marital differences

The acclaimed novel written by Elizabeth Brundage in 2017, even praised by Stephen King for the “extraordinary writing”By the American author, comes to life on Netflix thanks to the duo of filmmakers spouses Shari Springer Berman And Robert Pulcini in a clumsy attempt at a cinematographic transposition that made us turn up our noses even beyond the ocean. The supernatural hues and Brundage’s ability to paint the progressive dissonances of the relationship through the disturbing and disturbing contact of the spirits in the film takes on the traditional contours of a ghost movie classic, in which the ghostly materialization of the former agricultural inhabitants of the ancient house is nothing more than the progressive animated manifestation of objects, lights and séances around a table to invoke the transcendence of souls who, once free from the body at the moment of death and therefore from the material world, they enter the spiritual world to be able to continue, in fact, to exist.

The thought of Swedenborg, father of spiritualism who in the course of his life also dealt with palmistry and astrology, in the film by Berman And Chicks would like to be a literary and quotationist amalgam to incorporate a broader discourse on the dynamics (including erotic) of relationships, hinting at the strongly patriarchal society that can be traced back to the 80s, showing the food problems of Catherine and her reluctance to eat as a psychological symptom of a malaise attributable to female oppression in American society at the time. However, everything appears very little harmonized and the difficulty in understanding the success of the duo’s cinematographic operation lies precisely in the constant perception of incorporating with difficulty spiritual, mystical, religious elements and the more interior, carnal, psychological, pragmatic ones.

Furthermore, the sudden choice of a measured and diluted direction with long camera movements and short sequence shots for most of the minutes and then, abruptly, turned towards the more contemporary experimentation of distorted and subjective lenses attached to the body to physically involve the viewer through the proximity with the character, they clash as ambition and spectacular research, appreciable in the aspiration but confusing in the irrepressible surrender.

The appearance of things therefore it seems in its own way to confirm the thought that sees literature and cinema as languages ​​very often on opposite sides of the same art, such as spouses Cole in their antithetical position on the credibility of ghosts. The word-text and the word-image often do not coincide with the film Netflix, despite the actor’s proof of the Seyfried and of Norton (and the key role of F. Murray Abraham), reveals the easy stumbling block of the cinematographic transposition of a literary best-seller. And in noting the undeniable opposition (both marital and artistic) there are two paths to take: try to find a compromise or, as happens to the protagonists, get to conflict.