The appearance of things: review of the film with Amanda Seyfried







The appearance of things, available from 29 April on Netflix, based on a novel by Elizabeth Brundage entitled “All Things Cease to AppearIs the latest film by the duo Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman. The film is proposed as a thriller-horror and effectively appropriates multiple clichés endemic to the genre, with unexciting and largely predictable motivations of the characters, at the base of an illogical plot and in which the viewer’s disinterest prevails.

The appearance of things: the plot

Amanda Seyfried And James Norton I’m Catherine and George Claire, a New York couple who moved in the mid-1980s with their young daughter Franny (Ana Sophia Heger) on an old farm in the Hudson Valley. George recently got a tempting job offer from a liberal arts college, thanks to his dissertation on Hudson River School painters. Catherine leaves her career as an art restorer to follow him; she is frail, alone and with a lot of time available in the new home, furthermore hampered by an eating disorder, which makes George even more indifferent to his wife’s well-being when he immediately starts dating the girl from the local stable (Natalia Dyer, alias Nancy from Stranger Things), and even more an obvious culprit of the psychodramatic theatricalities that tarnish the rest of the plot.

A mixture of clichés of the kind bordering on the predictable

The story then mixes with the work of the Swedish theologian and philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg (Heaven And Its Wonders And Hell From Things Heard And Seen); draws on the mysticism of the 18th century, the landscapes of the 19th century and precisely the modern novel of Elizabeth Brundage. The appearance of things tries to mix the story of a haunted house with a murder mystery, forays into toxic relationships, emotional abuse, séances, and spends most of his time building a rather faded ghost story out of a completely conventional relationship drama.

Directed by Shari Springer Berman And Robert Pulcini – the duo who started with the indie classic of the 1950s American Splendor before trying any other genre in progress – The appearance of things it seems like a missed opportunity. The real credit is the photography by Larry Smith, the same cinematographer who framed Only God Forgives And Eyes Wide Shut.

Ghosts, chairs, books and humming furniture: The appearance of things strives to embrace as many horror cliches as possible. The tense crescendo takes shape too quickly, the suspense is released too soon, giving us a story of ghosts, unspeakable secrets and internal cracks to a couple, which, however, never captures. The film leverages an intricate murder story and relationship drama about toxic masculinity and distrust; the function of the horror elements is never entirely clear, as they accumulate superfluous sviolines within a rather weak script. Shortly after they arrive, Catherine begins to hear and see things. An old Bible appears on a shelf. The piano starts playing by itself. Franny’s night light behaves strangely and a ghostly woman hides in the shadow of her room. There is also the smell of car exhaust in the middle of the night.

The house, it turns out, had previously been the scene of marital unhappiness and possible murder, both in the nineteenth century and more recently. As George turns out to be a cheat, a gas station attendant, and a well-rounded sociopath, Catherine also begins to exhibit signs of uncontrollable distress, the reasons for which should be more interesting than they appear. As the campus setting should be, which is a hive of poorly kept secrets and barely controlled lust, with a population that includes some very refined character actors (Rhea Seehorn, James Urbaniak and Karen Allen plus Abraham). There are also two attractive targets for Claires’ wandering eyes: Alex Neustaedter, as a rugged handyman, and Natalia Dyer, as a Cornell student who takes a leave of absence to train horses.

Loading... Advertisements