The Appearance of Things, the Netflix movie with Amanda Seyfried – Magazine

Thursday 29 April will be streaming on Netflix the film ‘The Appearance of Things’, a thriller / horror with a luxury cast: Amanda Seyfried (Oscar nominee 2021 for ‘Mank’), Natalia Dyer (‘Stranger Things’), F. Murray Abraham (Oscar winner for ‘Amadeus’) and James Norton ( ‘Little Women’). The screenplay is inspired by Elizabeth Brundage’s novel of the same name, a book that Stephen King liked very much and therefore represents an excellent starting source for the adaptation.

‘The Appearance of Things’, all about the Netflix movie

Without spoilers it is difficult to summarize what the plot is about. We can limit ourselves to saying that at the center of the story there is one young married couple moving from Manhattan to the provincial countryside. The wife accepts the move out of her husband’s enthusiasm rather than her own conviction: she will discover that she has further reasons for doubt when it becomes clear that the house and her partner are hiding disturbing secrets.

Direction and screenplay of ‘The appearance of things’ have been co-signed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, who together have made titles such as ‘A Nanny’s Diary’ (2007, with Scarlett Johansson), ‘A Perfect Gentleman’ (2010, with Kevin Kline) and the excellent ‘American Splendor’ (2003, with Paul Giamatti).









The trailer dubbed in Italian

How to watch the movie

‘The appearance of things’ lasts just under two hours (to be exact 1 hour and 59 minutes) and, considering what it is about, the vision is not recommended for the smallest and most impressionable viewers. All the others just have to wait until April 29, the day of inclusion in the streaming content catalog.

