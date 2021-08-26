The appearance of things: the secrets and the ending of the film explained

T.hriller, horror and noir unusual a little delusional and full of philosophical reflections. The appearance of things – the film by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini starring Amanda Seyfried and a great supporting cast – it’s certainly the Netflix movie of the moment. For various reasons of suggestion and suspense, but above all for the end twisted and not easy to read. So chaotic that it requires careful analysis.

The appearance of things, where the title comes from

The original title of the film – Things Heard and Seen – it derives from a book by the 18th century philosopher and spiritualist Emanuel Swedenborg Heaven and its Wonders and Hell From Things Heard and Seen. Published in Italian by the publisher Happy life.

Essentially, Swedenborg’s philosophy suggests that everything in the natural world has an equivalent in the spiritual one, and especially, death is not the end but a new beginning. Philosophy, as explained by the rector of the university Floyd (F. Murray Abraham) in the film, also says that evil spirits are attracted only to evil people while good spirits are attracted to kind ones. Just like the ones he meets the protagonist Catherine (Amanda Seyfried).

The good and bad spirits

In the house where Catherine moved, two women before her were murdered by their husbands. The first was Mrs. Smit, who died under suspicious circumstances, while the second, Ella Vayle, is the spirit that manages to “reach” Catherine after death.

At the other end is the spirit of the cruel Calvin Vayle, Ella’s uxoricide, that her husband of Catherine, George (James Norton), he evokes but initially gets derision and then encouragement in his criminal actions. As we guess from the first scenes, George will kill his wife by running away with his little daughter Franny, but in the finale we see a grandiloquent, albeit partial, revenge on the part of the women killed. Immediately after a mysterious painting comes to life to tell us what will happen to George.

George Inness’s painting

A mysterious painting appears in some shots of the film: which painting is it about? From the nineteenth century The valley of the shadow of death by George Inness. It represents an almost apocalyptic landscape, illuminated by a cross in the sky, with a man standing under its glow. The painter thus imagines the moment of transition between life and death for someone who has achieved salvation. And the work is in fact inspired by Swedenborg’s philosophy.

The picture appears on the cover of a copy of the book Heaven and its Wonders and Hell from Things Heard and Seen, which Rector Floyd gives to George. Also adding, in a cryptic way, “don’t be surprised if you start to see things his way. ‘ Exactly what will happen to the killer as he takes a boat to escape the crime scene.

The ending of The appearance of things

In the climax of the last few minutes, George therefore sets sail, metaphorically, to the Hereafter. In ghostly form, Catherine hovers over him as the man takes a boat out to sea during a storm and meets his fate. The waves thus dissolve in brushstrokes that resemble those of the painting but more dark and distressing, since here it is not a question, as in the painting, of a man who has conquered Heaven. All accompanied by the creepy epithets whispered by Ella and Catherine – now reunited.

Revenge is accomplished and the last image of The appearance of things it “certifies” it. The camera approaches an old photo of Ella and her husband Calvin, squeezing the woman’s hand. On which the ring found in the house by Catherine stands out again. The image suggests that justice has run its course. Indeed, if we believe Swedenborg’s theory, the afterlife is just a new one Start. We hope so, especially for the three murdered women.

