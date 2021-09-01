The appearance of things, the thriller with Amanda Seyfried on Netflix

From the Oscars ceremony she returned home to the Castkill countryside (New York), empty-handed: despite the ten nominations Mank by David Fincher has only won two “technical” awards (for the best photography and scenography). But Amanda Seyfried, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance by Marion Davies, she still feels “privileged: acting is part of my existence and enriches my role as mother and wife”. And already look at the promotion of next movie: The appearance of things, streaming on Netflix from April 29, written and directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, husband and wife since 1994, of whom the actress became friends even off the set: “I really like being directed by female directors.”

The plot of The appearance of things

The thriller is inspired by the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Brundage. “I had read the book, set in the Eighties, and I liked it very much” says Seyfried, “also because as a reader, but also as a spectator, I have always liked gothic stories”. “In the story, my husband, played by James Norton, decides to move to a farm, taking a job as an Art History teacher in a small village in the Hudson Valley. But my character, Catherine feels isolated and alone and begins to feel a sinister atmosphere… ».

In reality, however, the actress is happy with hers choice of living on a farm, right in the same area where it is set The appearance of things, in a house furnished in a sophisticated rustic style and surrounded by two beloved dogs and cats, horses, turtles, two goats and a white donkey. And of course his family: her husband Thomas Sadoski, introduced to her by her colleague Mark Ruffalo in 2015 and with whom she worked on the play off Broadway The way we get by and in the film Adorable enemy, children Nina, four, and Thomas junior, eight months, and often his mother Ann as well. “I’ve always wanted to live on a farm,” she says, even though she keeps an apartment in New York and is forced to go to Los Angeles often for work, where she likes to “arrive and leave.”

The interview with Amanda Seyfried

Have you ever regretted having chosen the profession of actress?

No, this job has given me a lot, I’ve met wonderful directors and colleagues and I’ve always felt part of a community. I believe that for the cinema, for those who do it and also for the public, it was important not to give up the Oscars ceremony after such a difficult year, which marked everyone, causing painful absences, loss of security and a sense of constant fear, but who with their challenges has also taught us a new sense of solidarity and brotherhood.

We saw her in horror last year You had to go, alongside Kevin Bacon. Is it a genre you love?

I like horror and suspense movies, but the genre that all my favorites go to is the musical: I can’t wait to see the new West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, although his own ET the extra-terrestrial remains, and always will be, one of my favorite films. As soon as they are older I will show it to my children remembering the first time I saw it.

She made two films while expecting her children: Mamma Mia 2 during the first pregnancy and Mank during the second. Is cinema a family passion?

On both occasions I felt really complete, very lucky and happy to be able to continue the profession I had chosen as a child, even if the family is now the pivot around which my life revolves. Part of the culprit of this love for acting is my father: passionate about cinema, he always took me with him to really see everything.

And do you still prefer the theater experience or do you watch streaming movies more often?

I can’t give up seeing films in theaters even though now, with two children and a house close to a town where there is only one cinema, it’s not always easy for me. In New York my husband and I have a number of favorite venues and we will never stop going. We both can’t even conceive of being able to watch a movie on our smartphone, but times are changing quickly and now at least two generations, including the very young, find it absolutely normal to do so.

In your opinion, what was the best moment of the last Oscars ceremony?

Frances McDormand’s victory was an emotion for everyone: she is always so authentic and spot-on as to enchant. And then I was struck by the grace, simple, essential, with which Yuh-Jung Youn accepted the award for best supporting actress for Minari; behind the scenes he had declared that he did not believe in competitions, and that the Oscar basically rewards all candidates. And it’s true: participating in the highest prize in our sector is already the most important victory. That evening I also had the opportunity to personally thank Brad Pitt for producing Minari and he complimented me on Mank in return, telling me that he is very interested in old Hollywood movies, especially after playing. Once upon a time in… Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino.

Is it the moment that let you down?

I regret Anthony Hopkins’ absence, but he’s the oldest Oscar-winning actor, he must have had his reasons for staying home. He is a great performer, one of the best in the world and we are all really happy for his victory, or even just for having him in the race because the focus on the ceremony really helps cinema and enhances the great work behind each movie.

