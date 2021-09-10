The appearance of things with Amanda Seyfried, the official trailer is out

Amanda Seyfried ( PHOTO ) And James Norton are the protagonists of the new branded film Netflix (available on Sky Q). In the past few hours, the streaming platform has distributed the official trailer of the film, enjoying great acclaim from the public.

The appearance of things, the trailer and the release date

deepening





Happy birthday Amanda Seyfried: the photos

The life of a young woman is about to be turned upside down. Amanda Seyfried, class 1985, is the protagonist of the film based on the novel of the writer Elizabeth Brundage. Netflix Italy has just released the trailer, lasting about two and a half minutes, showing viewers the first images of the film. The film stars the young couple between discoveries, secrets and unexpected revelations.

The trailer has received excellent acclaim from the public enough to count at the moment more than 14,000 views on YouTube.

Loading... Advertisements

Furthermore, Netflix Italy also revealed the release date of the film that will make its debut in a few weeks, more precisely the April 29, 2021.