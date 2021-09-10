The appearance of things with Amanda Seyfried, the official trailer is out

Amanda Seyfried (PHOTO) And James Norton are the protagonists of the new branded film Netflix (available on Sky Q). In the past few hours, the streaming platform has distributed the official trailer of the film, enjoying great acclaim from the public.
The appearance of things, the trailer and the release date
The life of a young woman is about to be turned upside down. Amanda Seyfried, class 1985, is the protagonist of the film based on the novel of the writer Elizabeth Brundage. Netflix Italy has just released the trailer, lasting about two and a half minutes, showing viewers the first images of the film. The film stars the young couple between discoveries, secrets and unexpected revelations.
The trailer has received excellent acclaim from the public enough to count at the moment more than 14,000 views on YouTube.
Furthermore, Netflix Italy also revealed the release date of the film that will make its debut in a few weeks, more precisely the April 29, 2021.
The appearance of things, the synopsis
Parallel to the distribution of the trailer, Netflix Italy also posted the official plot in the video caption revealing some details about the film.
This is the complete synopsis: “A couple from Manhattan move to a small town in the Hudson Valley and discover that the sinister shadow that envelops their marriage also extends to the new home. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage ”.