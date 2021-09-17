The applause of Angelina Jolie: “I admire your courage”

Angelina Jolie

The actress praises via social media the words spoken by the athletes in the Senate against the FBI and an “entire system” that has covered the former team doctor.

Angelina Jolie praises the American gymnasts, who have decided to denounce the entire system that covered the former team doctor, Larry Nassar, sentenced to life in prison.

“I am honored to have met some of the brave American gymnasts, who appeared yesterday in front of the Senate Justice Commission,” wrote the Hollywood actress and director on Instagram, accompanying a shot alongside the athletes Kaylee Lorincz, Aly Raisman , McKayla Maroney, Jessica Howard and Maggie Nichols. Among the witnesses also champion Simone Biles, who, in tears, attacked the FBI.

“I admire your courage and commitment to prevent future judicial errors in the investigation.”

“As Aly Raisman said in her testimony:“ Over 100 victims could have been spared from abuse. All we needed was an adult doing the right thing. ‘ I send support and respect to them and to all those who are reliving this trauma so that the system can be reformed ».

Covermedia