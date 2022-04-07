The Apple Car could cost $100,000

A new rumor points to an Apple Car with a very high price

There is no doubt that the car manufactured by Apple is one of the most anticipated projectsand not only by users or fans of the brand, there are many people with knowledge and a good deal with the automotive subject who are waiting for what the most recognized company in the world can achieve from the hand of Tim Cook and your plans for this product.

The expectations that the Apple Car has achieved during these years of rumors, leaks and information are so great that its arrival places it as the most anticipated electric car. despite not even having an official announcement from the company.

However, the information spreads quickly and it is known that the “Titan Project”, the code name that this product has received within Apple, it is very close to its release.

Apple Car, the most rumored and expected car

Although its manufacture has gone through serious problems such as the loss of engineers and some details with the search for partners to get involved in this new projectKuo has mentioned that the team must reorganize and thus ensure that its launch arrives in 2025, as it is one of the internal commitments that the company with the bitten apple has made.

And it is that the Apple Car is so present everywhere that even Motor Trend magazine has shown its idea of ​​a very futuristic Apple Car. However, not everything could be good, as it has now been mentioned that This car could be worth $100,000..

The Apple Car could be very expensive

According to the opinion and analysis of iDropNews, the Apple car could have an extremely high cost, approximately $100,000 dollars or more. This with the aim of target a specific consumer and start with a reputation that allows you compete directly with Tesla for the top spot in smart car innovation and sales.

Among his arguments are described Apple’s intentions for wanting to intervene in the automotive sector as one of the great luxury car manufacturers. In addition, the exclusives that this car could maintain such as the technology that complements the Apple ecosystem beyond the devices and be directed to the navigation and security of the car itself; Without forget engineering and technological innovation that this car will have could be the main reasons for the cost.

Although the idea may seem somewhat pessimistic, let us remember that Apple is characterized by being a seller of high-end productssomething that surely will not be excluded in the Apple Car and an “elitist” price will be maintained to distinguish the first users of this new car that could shake several of the best and most important car brands.

This could also be part of a Strategic plan to recognize a new field of sales and competition for those from Cupertino, thus gaining time to continue getting involved in the manufacture of cars with the aim of offering some cheaper models, but just as innovative and thus try to attract different profiles of users and consumers over time.

Could it be that the Apple Car is a long-awaited product for all, but aimed only at a sector of buyers? There is little time left to discover what Apple has been preparing for the arrival of this product that has been in the spotlight for years.

At the moment, the Apple Car has already appeared on the schematics of some manufacturers and with this it is confirmed that the so-called Titan Project It will be one of the most revolutionary launches of the company.

