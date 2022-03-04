The Apple event already has its Hashflag on Twitter

“Peek performance” is Apple’s first event of the year, and it will be held on March 8

Apple has sent out the invitations for its first “Peek Performance” event of the year, confirming that everything is ready for the launch of new products by the company. Of course, and like everything the company does, this will be an event that paralyzes the industry and will be a trend for several days. And so to share incidents Apple already has its Hashflag on Twitter.

As in previous editions, this Hashflag from Apple on Twitter,“#AppleEvent”* will become a means to promote and increase the visibility of the event, next March 8between the users of the application.

Apple has everything ready for you to talk about “Peek Performance”

According to Jane Manchun Wong’s Hashflag Browser, the hashflag will remain active on the platform until March 11 and is designated as “#AppleEvent”, “#EventoDaApple” and “#ÉvénementApple”.

for the spring event there are releases that are taken for grantedand of which there are even reliable photos, as well as others, for which the wait must continue.

Added to the confirmed list are the expected iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, the release version and release date of iOS 15.4, the M2 chip and new Macs that include it, a new iMac Pro and at least four new spring colors for covers and straps.

Although some rumors raised the possibility of the premiere a second generation of AirPods Pro in this event, completely different, however no one bets to see them at this Apple event. The AirPods Pro have not been updated since 2019, and the main rumors indicate that we will see a new generation this year, but it will not be presented until the end of 2022.

Of course, and with how strict Apple has become when it comes to controlling leaks, Nor is any surprise ruled out for the event which will be presented in streaming for the third consecutive year.

Related topics: events

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!