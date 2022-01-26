The Apple logo? One button. The secret key on the iPhone

The Apple logo ofiPhone now it becomes a secret key, this is one of the characteristics of the well-known device of the famous US multinational company that perhaps not everyone is aware of. From an iconic symbol, the classic apple can therefore become a secret key.

This function, as explained by the New York Post, is therefore on the back of the phone and is called Back Tap, i.e. Back Touch. This is one of the many smart features of the smartphone, which Apple would have introduced last September 16, 2020 for iOS 14: not many, however, know it. This function, among other things, is disabled by default and must be configured manually, which is why many iPhone owners completely ignore the presence of the button.

The secret key, we learn, is multifunctional, with a wide variety of options: using double tap and triple tap you can access the App Switcher, Camera, Control Center, Screen Lock, Mute and Notification Center. Not only. You can also take screenshots, or access Siri and Spotlight. In order to carry out a test, you need to make sure you have a device with an iOs14 or higher operating system. At that point, just enter Settings, Accessibility, Touch and then Back Touch. At this point, it is necessary to choose between two different options: double tap or triple tap, and associate them with the various actions available via the button. Once the configuration is done, by tapping the secret button on the back of the iPhone two or three times, you can access the desired function.