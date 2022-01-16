The Apple services business flourished in 2021

The service business of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a vital component in the tech giant’s gear – the company provided an update on the segment’s performance in 2021.

“Apple’s world-class services portfolio proved essential in 2021 as people around the world sought new ways to entertain, inform, connect and inspire themselves,” he said. Eddy CueApple’s senior vice president of services.

The Apple executive noted that the company, with more than 745 million paid subscriptions, continues to connect developers, artists and storytellers around the world with users across more than a billion devices.

For the App Store it is double-digit growth

Last year, the global App Store platform helped connect businesses of all sizes with over 600 million people every week in 175 countries; Apple said app developers have earned more than $ 260 billion since the App Store launched in 2008.

Last January, the tech giant reported that app developers have earned over $ 200 billion since the launch of the App Store, which means developers have earned $ 60 billion in 2021: this important figure sets a new annual record in terms. in earnings for developers on the App Store, the company noted.

Apple added that only during the just-concluded holiday season, App Store customers spent more than ever in the period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, sustaining double-digit growth from last year.

Apple Arcade

In 2021, the Apple Arcade video game library subscription service experienced its biggest expansion ever and now offers over 200 premium family games to gamers of all ages.

Apple says that this year, players can expect the launch of new games, such as ‘Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis’, and enjoy new content updates on a weekly basis.

Apple Music

Apple Music, a platform that offers listeners one of the largest music catalogs in the world, now includes more than 90 million songs, all available with lossless audio, the company said.

The tech giant then stated that Apple Music Radio (which includes Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country) provided subscribers with exclusive radio programs; Apple Music Radio presenters connected with the biggest superstars in the world.

Additionally, in 2021 Apple Music launched Voice Plan, a new subscription tier based on Siri.

Apple TV +

Apple said Apple TV + subscribers will be able to enjoy even more of the highly anticipated Apple Originals products in 2022. All Apple Originals series and movies are available on the Apple TV app, accessible on over a billion devices, including popular smart TVs.

The new generation of Apple TV 4K, launched last spring along with the Siri Remote, is available in 24 countries and regions around the world, including Belgium, Hong Kong and Russia.

Apple News

Apple News continues to be the number one news app in all markets where it is available; in 2021, Apple News launched local news experiences in six other cities.

Apple podcasts

In 2021, Apple launched Apple podcast subscriptions, giving listeners the ability to instantly subscribe to their desired programs and channels while supporting their favorite creators.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay expanded into nine new markets last year, including Colombia, Israel and Mexico; the service, currently available in nearly 60 countries and regions, works with nearly 9,000 banking partners around the world.

Apple Wallet, a secure and easy-to-use digital wallet, has enabled customers to access important health information in 2021, with the ability to add and view verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards and, in Australia, ID cards. health insurance, Apple said.

Last year, customers used 30 million NFC tickets (a technology used for stadium entry) in their Apple Wallets for music, sports and theater events in the United States and Canada. The ability for customers to simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for and use public transit is now available in over 200 cities around the world following its recent debut in China, Russia and Sweden; the feature is also available in San Francisco with the Clipper card.

Photo courtesy of apple.com