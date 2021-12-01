“The apple tree” and “My friend Arnold”: Jennifer Aniston and Kathryn Hahn among the stars of the special dedicated to historical sitcoms

A stellar cast for the sitcom special The apple tree (The Facts of Life).

My friend Arnold and its spin-off The Apple Tree (The Facts of Life), aired in the 80s will return to ABC with a new special episode titled “Live in Front of a Studio AudienceAnd which, as the name suggests, will be broadcast live with a studio audience.

What promises to be a real unmissable television event for the American public, will also boast a cast of excellence, such as Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) in their respective roles of Blair and Jo.

The cast will understand Ann Dowd as Edna Garrett, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, while Allison Tolman will play Natalie-

The same event will then also be celebrated My friend Arnold, mother series from which The Apple Tree was born and which will therefore present the historical characters that appeared in the show: John Lithgow in the role of Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart will play Arnold, Damon Wayans will play Willis and Ann Dowd will also resume the role of the lady. Garrett.

Both shows were produced at the time by Norman Lear, Tandem Productions and TAT Communications, two companies that later merged to form Embassy Communications.

The special will air on ABC on December 7, 2021, therefore in full Christmas spirit.

