The Apple TV+ series that has a powerful message

In recent years, Elizabeth Moss It showed that she is one of the best actresses of our time. The interpreter had the opportunity to shine in several projects on the small screen, and also in several films that came to the cinema.

One of the characters that made her famous was Peggy Olson, who was part of the award-winning series Mad Men. After this great success, the actress had the opportunity to become the protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale.

After being nominated for several awards and even winning several of them, the interpreter is ready for new challenges. In this way, she was encouraged to become the main figure of the new series of AppleTV+.

Elisabeth Moss stars in an engaging series with a strong message.

Shining Girls, the new series by Elisabeth Moss

Shining Girls is the new bet AppleTV+a platform that stands out for having other great original hits in its catalogue, as is the case with The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon or severity which is directed by ben stiller and is starring adam scott.

Now, the streaming service seeks to impact viewers again and mainly its subscribers. For this reason, he decided to carry out a new production starring Elizabeth Moss.

It is a story that is set in the thirties, and which introduces us to a girl named Kirby Mazrachi. She is a Chicago newspaper archivist who has dreams of becoming a journalist. However, this desire of hers was put on hold after having survived a strong attack that forced her to inhabit an uncertain reality.

But when she discovers that a fairly recent murder is related to the assault she suffered, the protagonist makes the decision to team up with Dan Velzaquez (played by Wagner Moura), a veteran and tormented reporter. Together they will try to discover the identity of their attacker.

As the investigation progresses, they both begin to discover that there are many unsolved cases and that they are linked. However, the blurred reality that Kirby lives and all the personal traumas that inhabit it, will make her aggressor always one step ahead of them.

During a recent interview about Shining Girls, Elizabeth Moss was very happy about this new project that he carried out with AppleTV+. For the actress, this new series has a very important message that should be heard by everyone.

According to the interpreter, the series leaves the message that victims must have a voice And they have to be heard. For her, it is a very powerful message and that refers to a problem that still exists in today’s culture and in all parts of the world.

The journey of Kirby, the protagonist of the story, focuses on this particular theme. According to Elizabeth, his character constantly seeks to find his voice; not only to speak for herself, but also for all the women who will never have that chance.

