The Apple Watch electrocardiogram celebrates three years in Spain saving lives

The Apple Watch Series 4 was introduced and launched in September 2018. Its flagship feature, apart from the redesign, was the inclusion of an ECG or electrocardiogram that allowed the user’s heart rate to be measured. For regulatory reasons, the ECG was not activated in Spain and the rest of Europe until March 2019 with watchOS 5.2. And that is why now marks the third anniversary of this milestone.

The delicate need for a medical certification

More than three years ago, the North American FDA approved the ECG of the Apple Watch Series 4. It was a necessary procedure prior to activation of the new flagship sensor of the Apple watch. By the time it was presented, the medical certification was already approved and the watch was able to debut with all its active functionalities in the country.

Apple was working several months in advance so that this permission was ready on time. For the case of Spain, approval was required at the European level, which greatly speeded up the process. In less than six months we had the electrocardiogram activated on the Apple Watch Series 4.





There is a fundamental difference when viewing this case with the Apple Watch Series 6 pulse oximeter. In the latter, the Apple Watch Series 6 oximeter did not require medical approval for release. AND debuted simultaneously in all markets where the watch was launched.

The reason is that Apple did not claim that its product was medical grade but to measure the well-being of the user. So, no need to go through the bureaucratic process of certification. The Apple Watch ECG does point to atrial fibrillation diseases as possible causes of an abnormal heart rhythm.

The electrocardiogram of the Apple Watch, saving lives from the first moment





In the summer of last year, an Applesfera reader contacted me on Twitter to tell me about his case. At 29 years old, Daniel considered himself a healthy and athletic person. One day she started feeling dizzy and choking, so she decided to take an ECG with her Apple Watch.

He shared his ECG in PDF with a cardiologist family member. He recommended that go to the emergency room immediately, where he was admitted and tests were performed to understand his case. They detected a heart block from which he was fortunately released a few days later. Although they would monitor him with a Holter monitor, the doctors asked him to continue doing tests with his watch.

The Apple watch has saved numerous lives of users, becoming the ‘killer’ and indispensable functionality of the watch

It is not the first time that we have heard of users who detect a serious health problem thanks to his Apple Watch. The first day of availability of the Series 4 in the US took a Reddit user to the doctor because of fault of the ECG. A doctor saw the evidence and assured him that this watch had saved his life.

Another user in Germany had a similar experience. Skeptic of the clock, took a test and showed it to a doctor, who promptly took a 12-channel ECG confirming the Apple Watch tests. Thanks to this, she received treatment for atrial fibrillation from her.