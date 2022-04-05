The Apple Watch for extreme sports could be out soon

The possible Apple Watch for extreme sports would be closer thanks to a patent registered today.

The Apple Watch is a device that It will help users to do various sports activities, some of them in water. Apple Watch Series 3 and later is water resistant, which allows people to swim in shallow water or in pools.

The same Apple mentions that its device is not suitable for some extreme activities such as surfing or professional diving, although this could change in the future. According to a patent application published today, Apple would launch an Apple Watch for extreme sports.

The Apple Watch for extreme sports would be a reality

By mid-2021, Bloomberg had reported that Apple would be launching a new Apple Watch designed for extreme athletes or hikerswith a new construction and technologies:

Apple would be considering expanding its line of Apple Watch models, with a new model that would be focused on athletes and extreme climbers and hikers. The body of this watch would have a robust design with impact resistance and a protective exterior similar to the Casio G-Shock range.

The so-called ‘Apple Watch Adventure’ It was not announced at the Apple event in September 2021, as Bloomberg had mentioned, but the rumor has become relevant again today, since Apple has applied for a new patent registration.

In this new patent filing released by the US government, Apple requests the registration of a new ‘device with waterproof capability’:

Portable devices are required to survive increasingly stringent reliability requirements, such as exposure to dust, sand, or other debris. Gel-filled sensors have been used to overcome these requirements, but are vulnerable to pressure errors due to orientation sensitivity and capillary pressure errors due to water on the gel surface. The present description refers generally to sensor technology and not exclusively to a stand-alone water detector.

Apple would be requesting the registration of a new device that supports the entry of water according to a waterproofing scale, seen in high-end sports devices, whose measurement is in atmospheres or ATM. Currently devices focused on extreme sports use this scale:

5 ATM for pool diving

10 ATM for surfing, snorkeling, rafting.

20 ATM for sport diving

The Apple Watch takes care of your health in up to 10 different ways

The patent does not yet specify the ATM number that the device would have, although it does not speak precisely of a new Apple Watch model. Which Apple would be registering is a new isolation technologybut his description corresponds to the ‘Apple Watch Adventure’ that Bloomberg had leaked a year ago.

Of course this is a patent, and might not come to light or just switch to another technology. But the idea of ​​a new Apple Watch model for extreme sports is becoming clearer.

Related topics: Apple Watch

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!