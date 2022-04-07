The Apple Watch SE has a rare discount on Amazon

The best value for money Apple Watch is on sale at Amazon right now.

Amazon is currently running a rare discount on two particular Apple Watch SE models. It is one of the best options in the Apple catalog and now it can be yours with a discount that reaches 40 eurosbut only if you choose one of the two models and straps.

To benefit from this succulent discount, you must choose the Apple Watch SE with Silver Aluminum and Abyss Sport Band or the model Space Gray with Midnight Sport Band. If you do, the Apple Watch SE will cost you only 259 euros instead of the 299 euros that it has as a starting price.

Know more: Apple Watch SE

Which Apple Watch should you buy in 2022. Complete buying guide

Official specifications of the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE has amazing specs, at the height of the best smart watches of the competition. It is probably the most recommended model for most users.

Model with GPS.

It allows you to make calls and send messages from the wrist.

Large Retina OLED display.

S5 processor up to twice as fast as Series 3.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, resistance up to 50 meters.

High or low heart rate notifications and irregular rhythm warning.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Pay securely from your wrist with Apple Pay.

Built-in compass and real-time elevation gain recording.

With watchOS 8 with new features.

A great Apple Watch at an incredible price for Limited time, the Apple Watch SE is a real bestseller. It’s the best value for money Apple Watch you can buy, especially thanks to this offer.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!