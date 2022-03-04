The Apple Watch SE is priced out on Amazon

Take home the cheapest Apple Watch SE in history thanks to this Amazon offer.

Amazon has a Very rare discount on the Apple Watch SE that lowers its price to 259 euros. If it was already the most recommended Apple Watch for the vast majority of users, at this price it is an even more interesting option. The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7 and costs almost half as much.

The official price of Apple Watch SE is 299 eurosbut taking advantage of this offer you can get it at almost the same price as the Apple Watch Series 3. For 259 euros you will not find a more complete smartwatch.

Know more: Apple Watch SE (40mm)

If you prefer the larger model, that depends on the size of your wrist, you should know that the Apple Watch SE 44 mm also has a similar discount that lowers its price from 329 to 289 euros. That is, the large model is cheaper than the small model in an Apple Store.

Know more: Apple Watch SE (44mm)

Official specifications of the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE has incredible specifications, on a par with the best smartwatches from the competition:

Model with GPS.

It allows you to make calls and send messages from the wrist.

Large Retina OLED display.

S5 processor up to twice as fast as Series 3.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, resistance up to 50 meters.

High or low heart rate notifications and irregular rhythm warning.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Pay securely from your wrist with Apple Pay.

Built-in compass and real-time elevation gain recording.

Powered by watchOS 7 with features for sleep measurement, hand washing and more.

A great Apple Watch at an incredible price for Limited time, the Apple Watch SE is a real bestseller. It’s the best value for money Apple Watch you can buy, especially thanks to this offer.

