The Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular collapses on Amazon at the price of SE. never been so cheap

Although Apple no longer officially sells it in its store, the Apple Watch Series 6 It can still be found in some stores like Amazon, where they have greatly reduced the Cellular model and it is at the SE price: 349 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

With an original recommended retail price of 529 euros, the Apple Watch Series 6 with 40mm Cellular connectivity can be purchased at Amazon at an all-time low price for 349 euros. never been so cheap on the platform.





The Apple Watch Series 6 is a “smart” watch with 1.57-inch Retina LTPO OLED display high resolution and with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, which allows you to see your content clearly even in bright sunlight. It is water resistant, being able to submerge up to 50 meters, and its panel is reinforced with sapphire glass.

Integrate the Apple S6 dual-core processor, a powerful chip accompanied by 1 GB of RAM to freely move the watchOS 8 operating system. Although it has a Cellular connection to be able to contract a data rate and be able to receive calls or stream music without having the iPhone nearby, it is equipped with 32 GB of internal storage to store music, podcasts or offline audiobooks.

This model has ECG for EKG and Always On Display (AOD), so it’s more complete than the SE, and keeps the altimeter always on, the super-accurate heart rate sensor, etc. It is possible to connect to dual-band Wi-Fi networks and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to the iPhone.

