The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced out on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a very interesting option right now thanks to this incredible discount.

If you were thinking of buying an Apple Watch, you may be very interested this offer that Amazon has on the Apple Watch Series 6. A device practically identical to the Apple Watch Series 7, which you can get in different versions very cheap.

It is an ideal option, powerful and with many health measurement sensors such as the electrocardiogram or the blood oxygen level meter. And now this Apple Watch Series 6 can be yours for only 370 euros in the beautiful red color. Although you also have it available in other colors at a discount.

A very interesting offer one of the best smart watches on the market. Apple dominates with an iron fist in this product category and the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the culprits.

Official specifications of the Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 has some official specifications incredible, in fact they have hardly been modified in the Series 7, it is one of the best watches in the world:

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform EKGs with the ECG app.

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is at rest.

The S6 SiP chip is up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

Wi-Fi at 5 GHz and U1 chip (ultra-wide band). Track your daily activity on the Apple Watch and see your progress in the Fitness app on the iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, water resistant to 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or to a Wi-Fi network.

With watchOS 8 with new faces, sleep mode and much more.

