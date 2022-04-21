The Apple Watch Series 7 pulls its price on Amazon

Share

Now you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 at a great price on Amazon, an offer that will not last long.

Amazon currently has the latest Apple Watch Series 7 from Apple lowered more than 30 euros. A very interesting offer on the best smartwatch on the market right now. If you take advantage of this offer you can take it home at a spectacular price.

The official price of Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is 429 euros, but with this offer it can be yours for only 395 euros. A very important discount that leaves you the best Apple watch at a great price. It is available in several colors, so you can choose the one you like best.

Specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7

These are some of the specs of the Apple Watch Series 7, the best smartwatch you can buy right now:

Screen with 40% fewer borders and nearly 20% more viewing area than Series 6.

New colors on the aluminum version: midnight, star white, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Charge 33% faster.

The front glass is the hardest the Apple Watch has ever had.

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform EKGs with the ECG app.

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is at rest.

The S7 SiP chip, similar to the S6 and up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

Wifi at 5 GHz and chip U1 (ultra wide band).

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, water resistant to 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or to a Wi-Fi network.

Featuring watchOS 8 with new watch faces, Focus Booster, Photos app, and more.

