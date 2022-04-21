The Apple Watch Series 7 pulls its price on Amazon
Now you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 at a great price on Amazon, an offer that will not last long.
Amazon currently has the latest Apple Watch Series 7 from Apple lowered more than 30 euros. A very interesting offer on the best smartwatch on the market right now. If you take advantage of this offer you can take it home at a spectacular price.
The official price of Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is 429 euros, but with this offer it can be yours for only 395 euros. A very important discount that leaves you the best Apple watch at a great price. It is available in several colors, so you can choose the one you like best.
Specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7
These are some of the specs of the Apple Watch Series 7, the best smartwatch you can buy right now:
- Screen with 40% fewer borders and nearly 20% more viewing area than Series 6.
- New colors on the aluminum version: midnight, star white, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.
- Charge 33% faster.
- The front glass is the hardest the Apple Watch has ever had.
- Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.
- Monitor your heart rate and perform EKGs with the ECG app.
- The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is at rest.
- The S7 SiP chip, similar to the S6 and up to 20% faster than the Series 5.
- Wifi at 5 GHz and chip U1 (ultra wide band).
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.
- Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.
- Swimmable design, water resistant to 50 meters.
- Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
- It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or to a Wi-Fi network.
- Featuring watchOS 8 with new watch faces, Focus Booster, Photos app, and more.
