The application of artificial intelligence in medicine. Sensors to monitor the “health” of aircraft

Fernando Martín, an expert in Digital Health at the Carlos III Health Institute, reviews applications that artificial intelligence has to support health professionals. Peio Olaskoaga, a researcher at Ideko, presents a sensor project to monitor the life of aircraft materials.

Artificial intelligence is considered the ability of a computer or robot to perform tasks generally associated with intelligent beings. They are procedures of wide application in tasks in which a machine carries out a task with greater precision and efficiency than a human being. In medicine, this technology is considered as an aid to compare information, select the most relevant for the patient, make more accurate diagnoses and make more precise decisions. The Roche Institute Foundation has organized the seminar ‘Artificial Intelligence in Health’ and today we chat with one of the invited speakers: Dr. Fernando Martín, Professor of Digital Health Research at the National School of Health of the Carlos III Health Institute.

The IDEKO technology center leads the European project INFINITE, focused on the installation of sensors to monitor the state of aircraft materials for life. Thanks to these sensors, it will be possible to monitor the entire life cycle of aeronautical structures: from on-site supervision of their manufacture, through repair and service review by monitoring their structural health, to the recycling of parts at the end of their useful life. Peio Olaskoaga is the coordinator of the INFINITE project and responsible for ADMP at IDEKO.