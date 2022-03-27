The application of the SEMI for type 2 diabetes

Jose Mª Fernández, Juana Carretero, Francisco Jesús Carrasco, Pedro Casado.

As of this week, Spanish doctors have a new technology tool to lean on when it comes to make clinical decisions for patients with type 2 diabetes. This is the new application of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), which is based on the algorithm developed by the group itself to classify the patient, recommend the appropriate drug and under what conditions to discharge from hospital.

“With the launch of this application we seek homogenize health care. The idea is that we all work the same and for that you have to know how to do it. In that sense, this app also has a teaching nature”, highlights Jose Mª Fernández Rodríguez, attached to the Internal Medicine service at the Carmen y Severo Ochoa Hospital (Asturias).

The doctor has presented the new application during the celebration of the XVI meeting of the Working Group on Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition, in a joint table with the outgoing coordinator Francisco Javier Carrasco Sánchez, the incoming coordinator, Pedro Casado Escribano, and the vice president of the SEMI, Juana Carretera.

How do you access the application?

All those professionals who want to download the application can do so from this link. To access it you must register with your email. Once inside, as Fernández Rodríguez has detailed, they will find “4 very simple icons” for which they will be able to navigate through a “practical application for clinical day-to-dayto help in decision-making and that contains the information, in an organized way, of all the clinical guidelines”.

The application is divided into two clearly different parts. The first focuses on the algorithm developed by the group to stratify the diabetic patient. Likewise, this is subdivided into two sections: “Recommendations according to clinical situations regardless of metabolic control” and “Recommendations for the treatment of DM2 according to HbA1c figures”.

In the first, according to Fernández Rodríguez, they will ask to confirm the diagnosis of diabetes and if we have a patient with high or low cardiovascular risk. “We select and it tells us how we define this patient based on the European guidelines. And in a very graphic way from most to least preferred are the treatments to be applied. Its benefits are also specified. In short, the therapeutic weapons that can be used are collected “, he explains. A model that is repeated for the rest of sections: heart failure; diabetic kidney disease; obesity; patients older than 70 years; and type 2 diabetes with more than 10 years of evolution.

As for the second section of “Recommendations for the treatment of DM2 according to HbA1c figures” Four subsections are established where the same drug classification model is followed and which vary depending on the HbA1C level: less than 1 percent; between 1 and 2 percent; greater than 10 percent and asymptomatic; and greater than 10 percent and with typical symptoms or basal glycemia >300 mg/dl or high catabolism.



Discharge Help

The application of the SEMI dedicates the second large initial section to helping the clinician make the decision to discharge from hospital. This section has two subdivisions. The first collects a “check-list” based on a group algorithm and that seeks to answer the question “Which clinical situation best represents your hospitalized patient?”. “In it we can find the treatment prior to admission; metabolic control: identify the patient with low insulin reserve and high clinical status”, Fernández Rodríguez.

While the other subdivision collects “recommendations according to clinical situations”. This stratifies the patient based on six situations: patient with high cardiovascular risk; patient with exacerbated chronic kidney disease; patient with frailty and/or sarcopenia after admission; patient with glucocorticoids; patient in renal situation; and incomplete oral or enteral diet.