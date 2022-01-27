the application that pays users to walk

It is also depopulating in Italy WeWard, the application-phenomenon of the moment which rewards users for the steps they take throughout the day. The client is already at the top of the iOS App Store ranking with over 700 thousand downloads and is a candidate to be the phenomenon of 2022.

The operation is very simple: after installation WeWard asks the user to enter basic personal data (age, sex and height). At this point you will be catapulted into the application that will explain how to get rewards based on the steps taken.

There “internal currency”, if it can be defined as such, is called Ward: every 1,500 steps the app will give you 1 Ward, every 3 thousand steps instead the Wards will be three, up to a maximum of 25 Ward for 20 thousand steps. These credits can be redeemed through the “Gifts” section of the application, which includes shopping vouchers (at the moment it is only possible to redeem a 20% Tonki discount coupon with 300W), but also participatory donations and bank transfers of 15, 30 or 60 Euros, respectively obtainable with 3000W, 6000W and 12000W. In short, an important and constant physical activity is required.

The idea of ​​launching WeWard is by Frenchman Yves Benchimol, and in the French nation the launch took place in 2019: in the last two years it has collected over 5 million users.

Beware of one thing though: at the end of the day you will have to validate the steps, otherwise you will lose them.

All the details on the project are available on the WeWard website: the app is also available on Android.