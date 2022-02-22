the application to communicate between teleworkers has problems all over the world

Slack is down. One of the most popular tools in remote work is having problems, which has left many teams unable to communicate with each other. From the application itself they confirm that they are having problems in various functions of the tool.

If you use Slack to work remotely and you’re not getting messages, know that you’re not alone. From approximately 3:00 p.m., Spanish time, the slack app is having issues.

Slack not working

From the Slack Status page it is possible to check that there are problems when registering, with connections, with messages that are not sent and with notifications. That is, with multiple basic app functions.

Some users are having trouble accessing from the browser, while the desktop or mobile app works for others. Slack is aware of the problem and they explain that they are investigating the causes.

From the DownDetector website you can also see the problems with Slack, with a peak before 4:00 p.m. that has been decreasing.

Slack became popular in parallel with the rise of remote work in the wake of the pandemic. At the end of 2020, the Salesforce company bought the app for $27.7 billion. A few weeks later, Slack also went down around the world in a situation similar to the current one. After a few hours he was back to normal..

Let’s hope, due to the good functioning of the teams that telework, that something similar will happen. We will update this information when there is news about it.