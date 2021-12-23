the appointments not to be missed from 2 to 8 January

On Sky and streaming on Now there are events not to be missed from January 2nd to 8th. A Discovery of Witches season 3. On January 7th at 9.15pm in first viewing on Sky Serie, available on demand and streaming on NOW

Third season for Sky Original’s gothic-hued fantasy that tells of a world where witches, vampires and demons live alongside humans but hiding their true nature. Returning Teresa Palmer as a witch descended from one of the most powerful covenants in the world and the charming millennial vampire Matthew Clairmont played by Matthew Goode.

Fast and Furious 9. Wednesday 5 January at 9.15 pm first screening on Sky Cinema Uno, available on demand and streaming on NOW. Vin Diesel returns to take on the role of Dominic Toretto and drive at full speed in the awaited ninth chapter of the saga, set four years after the events narrated in the previous film. In the stellar cast: John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Dom and Letty have retired to live in the countryside. The old comrades, however, need them, in fact the younger brother Jakob Toretto has freed the hacker Cipher and, together, they intend to take over the Aries Project, a weapons program that allows you to control all the computers in the world and the most advanced systems. At 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Action

Dune arrives from January 8th

Still air: Friday 7 January at 9.15 pm first screening on Sky Cinema Due, available on demand and streaming on NOW. A film by Leonardo Di Costanzo with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando. An old nineteenth-century prison, located in an inaccessible and unspecified area of ​​the Italian territory, is being abandoned. Due to bureaucratic problems, transfers are blocked and a dozen detainees with few agents are waiting for new destinations. In a suspended atmosphere, the rules of separation are loosened and new forms of relationships can be glimpsed among the remaining men.

Dunes: Saturday 8 January at 9.15 pm first screening on Sky Cinema Uno, available on demand and streaming on NOW. Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man who will have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his family and people, as a conflict erupts with the forces of evil for control of a precious resource, a subject capable of providing exceptional mental abilities.