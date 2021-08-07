The appointments of Saturday 7 August in Bologna and its surroundings: on the big screens Priscilla, film on the road

MUSIC
TROIANS AND FALCHIERI
Borgo di Cereglio, Vergato, 4 pm, free admission, reservations required: www.crinalibologna.it
Live music with Luca Troiani on clarinet and Gabriele Falchieri on guitar for the Crinali festival.
SILVIA TESTONI BAND
Meeting at 4.30 pm, free admission, reservations required on www.crinalibologna.it
For the Concerts of the Cisterna, the band of the singer Silvia Testoni arrives in the show “Rivers of words songs – Tribute to Sanremo”. The walk to get to the concert starts from the courtyard of the Vergiano church with a climb in the direction of the village and then continues up to the cross of Ca ‘di Baldino, where there will be an incursion of the artists for the preview of the concert (around 18.30) which is held at 21.
TERA AND AQUA
Garden of the Teatro degli Angeli, via Massa Carrara 3, 9 pm, admission 5-12 euros
“Songs and stories along the Po” is the title of the concert by Elio Pugliese (voice, accordion and guitar), Frida Forlani (voice, guitar and percussion), Chiara Trapanese (voice, mandolin and percussion), Daniele Gozzi (double bass).
KLEZ GANG
Battiferro, via della Beverara 123 / a, 9pm, admission € 7
For the XIV edition of “Klezmer & Dintorni” the Klez Gang performs with klezmer, Balkan and Eastern European music. Poignant and at the same time overwhelming music recalls that of Moni Ovadia’s theatrical performances, the music of Goran Bregovic or the soundtracks of Kusturica’s films.
GUERZONCELLOS
Piazza della Repubblica of Castel del Rio, 9 pm, free admission
Between the valleys of Sillaro and Santerno, another appointment of “In mezzo flows il Fiume” with the cellos of Enrico and Tiziano Guerzoni, the Guerzoncellos, an eclectic duo, born from the passion of father and son for classic and progressive rock, performed with acoustic and electric instruments.
THEATER
PLAYBAR
Piazza San Francesco, 9 pm, admission 5 euros
The company Between one act and another presents the show “Playbar” from an idea of Elena di Gioia: Anna Amadori, Maurizio Cardillo, Marco Cavicchioli, Angela Malfitano and Francesca Mazza tell each other through some of their favorite songs. At the digital piano there is Francesco Ricci.
PIETRO FLORIDIA
Salus Space, via Malvezza 2/2, 9 pm, entrance upon reservation salus@cantierimeticci.it
“Like a man chased – First study” directed by Pietro Floridia is the new appointment of the season “Moments of possible happiness”. The space is the Ricomincio Train, a structure of over 30 meters in which a path of objects, pieces of furniture, photographs, old clothes, suitcases, maps, passports is set up: what remains of escape routes. The dramaturgy is a montage of quotations and testimonies on the “figures of the escape”.
STAY HUNGRY
At the Straw Theater of the Sementerie Artistiche, via Scagliarossa 1774 in Crevalcore, at 10pm, entrance with responsible ticket, www.sementerieartistiche.it
The Contemporary Theater Festival “Le Notti delle Sementerie” hosts, “Stay hungry – investigation of a hungry” by and with Angelo Campolo, a cult show in the field of civil theater. The staging is preceded (at 7.30 pm) by the meeting “Relations, interactions and systems. In dialogue with Francesca Vidotto ”, theoretical physics, professor at Western University in Canada, scholar of the quantum aspects of space and time.
EVENTS
IT HAPPENS ONLY IN BOLOGNA
Piazza Galvani, 8.30 pm, info: info@succedesoloabologna.it, 051.226934
Double appointment with the association’s guided tours It happens only in Bologna. At 5.30 pm we start with the “Bologna la Guelfa” tour; at 8.30 pm guided tour inside the basilica of San Petronio.
IN THE LIGHT OF THE STARS
Meeting at 8.45 pm at the Palazza car park, Ponticella di San Lazzaro di Savena, admission 5 euros, info: infea@enteparchi.bo.it
A walk among the last lights of the day, in a route in stages where the observation of nature alternates with that of the sky. A journey into the night, between nature and the stars, between curiosities and myths of heaven and earth.
PRISCILLA
Piazza Maggiore and LunettArena, 9.30 pm, info on the Cineteca di Bologna website
For “Under the stars of the cinema” continues the cycle dedicated to films on the road. Tonight it’s up to “Priscilla, the queen of the desert”, a cult film from the nineties.
SUPERNOVA
Arena Puccini, via Serlio 25/2, 9.45 pm, admission from 5 to 6 euros
Directed by Harry Macqueen, comes the road movie with Stanley Tucci, Colin Firth, James Dreyfus.
REGION
THE VIOLINS OF SANTA VITTORIA
Mill of Gombola di Polinago, Modena, 5 pm, info: trasparenzefestival.it
The second edition of “Macinare Cultura – Festival of the Historical Mills of Emilia-Romagna” begins with the Violins of Santa Vittoria, as part of the Trasparenze Festival.
LA TOSCANINI
Piazza Matteotti, Montegridolfo, 9 pm, free admission
Clarinet, double bass, accordion, percussion, piano, with these instruments and the music of Piazzolla, Morricone, La Toscanini returns to perform for Montegridolfo “Concerti al Castello”. Piazza Matteotti, 9pm, free admission
ORIETTA BERTI
Piazza del Popolo in Ravenna, 9 pm, free admission
The “Guida e Basta” campaign, conceived by the Observatory for road safety education of the Emilia-Romagna Region, starts from Ravenna. On stage, among others, there will be Orietta Berti.
IVANO MARESCOTTI
Ancient Port of Classe of Ravenna, 9 pm, free admission
As part of the Classe al Chiaro di Luna review, the new appointment of the show “Dante Vivo” with Ivano Marescotti who continues the reading of Purgatory, addressing Canto XIV “Benfà Bagnacavàl che non rifiglia” and I came him … and Canto XXXIII ” Pure and willing to rise to the stars “.
NEW CONSONANCES
Amphitheater in via Spada di Brisighella, 9.30 pm, free admission
A group of very talented musicians, a narrator for the stories of Sam Shepard, Gianni Celati, Maurizio Maggiani and many others, the music of Maestro Morricone in the background.