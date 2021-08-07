The appointments of Saturday 7 August in Bologna and its surroundings: on the big screens Priscilla, film on the road

MUSIC

TROIANS AND FALCHIERI

Borgo di Cereglio, Vergato, 4 pm, free admission, reservations required: www.crinalibologna.it

Live music with Luca Troiani on clarinet and Gabriele Falchieri on guitar for the Crinali festival.

SILVIA TESTONI BAND

Meeting at 4.30 pm, free admission, reservations required on www.crinalibologna.it

For the Concerts of the Cisterna, the band of the singer Silvia Testoni arrives in the show “Rivers of words songs – Tribute to Sanremo”. The walk to get to the concert starts from the courtyard of the Vergiano church with a climb in the direction of the village and then continues up to the cross of Ca ‘di Baldino, where there will be an incursion of the artists for the preview of the concert (around 18.30) which is held at 21.

TERA AND AQUA

Garden of the Teatro degli Angeli, via Massa Carrara 3, 9 pm, admission 5-12 euros

“Songs and stories along the Po” is the title of the concert by Elio Pugliese (voice, accordion and guitar), Frida Forlani (voice, guitar and percussion), Chiara Trapanese (voice, mandolin and percussion), Daniele Gozzi (double bass).

KLEZ GANG

Battiferro, via della Beverara 123 / a, 9pm, admission € 7

For the XIV edition of “Klezmer & Dintorni” the Klez Gang performs with klezmer, Balkan and Eastern European music. Poignant and at the same time overwhelming music recalls that of Moni Ovadia’s theatrical performances, the music of Goran Bregovic or the soundtracks of Kusturica’s films.

GUERZONCELLOS

Piazza della Repubblica of Castel del Rio, 9 pm, free admission

Between the valleys of Sillaro and Santerno, another appointment of “In mezzo flows il Fiume” with the cellos of Enrico and Tiziano Guerzoni, the Guerzoncellos, an eclectic duo, born from the passion of father and son for classic and progressive rock, performed with acoustic and electric instruments.

THEATER

PLAYBAR

Piazza San Francesco, 9 pm, admission 5 euros

The company Between one act and another presents the show “Playbar” from an idea of ​​Elena di Gioia: Anna Amadori, Maurizio Cardillo, Marco Cavicchioli, Angela Malfitano and Francesca Mazza tell each other through some of their favorite songs. At the digital piano there is Francesco Ricci.

PIETRO FLORIDIA

Salus Space, via Malvezza 2/2, 9 pm, entrance upon reservation salus@cantierimeticci.it

“Like a man chased – First study” directed by Pietro Floridia is the new appointment of the season “Moments of possible happiness”. The space is the Ricomincio Train, a structure of over 30 meters in which a path of objects, pieces of furniture, photographs, old clothes, suitcases, maps, passports is set up: what remains of escape routes. The dramaturgy is a montage of quotations and testimonies on the “figures of the escape”.

STAY HUNGRY

At the Straw Theater of the Sementerie Artistiche, via Scagliarossa 1774 in Crevalcore, at 10pm, entrance with responsible ticket, www.sementerieartistiche.it

The Contemporary Theater Festival “Le Notti delle Sementerie” hosts, “Stay hungry – investigation of a hungry” by and with Angelo Campolo, a cult show in the field of civil theater. The staging is preceded (at 7.30 pm) by the meeting “Relations, interactions and systems. In dialogue with Francesca Vidotto ”, theoretical physics, professor at Western University in Canada, scholar of the quantum aspects of space and time.

EVENTS

IT HAPPENS ONLY IN BOLOGNA

Piazza Galvani, 8.30 pm, info: info@succedesoloabologna.it, 051.226934

Double appointment with the association’s guided tours It happens only in Bologna. At 5.30 pm we start with the “Bologna la Guelfa” tour; at 8.30 pm guided tour inside the basilica of San Petronio.

IN THE LIGHT OF THE STARS

Meeting at 8.45 pm at the Palazza car park, Ponticella di San Lazzaro di Savena, admission 5 euros, info: infea@enteparchi.bo.it

A walk among the last lights of the day, in a route in stages where the observation of nature alternates with that of the sky. A journey into the night, between nature and the stars, between curiosities and myths of heaven and earth.

PRISCILLA

Piazza Maggiore and LunettArena, 9.30 pm, info on the Cineteca di Bologna website

For “Under the stars of the cinema” continues the cycle dedicated to films on the road. Tonight it’s up to “Priscilla, the queen of the desert”, a cult film from the nineties.

SUPERNOVA

Arena Puccini, via Serlio 25/2, 9.45 pm, admission from 5 to 6 euros

Directed by Harry Macqueen, comes the road movie with Stanley Tucci, Colin Firth, James Dreyfus.

REGION

THE VIOLINS OF SANTA VITTORIA

Mill of Gombola di Polinago, Modena, 5 pm, info: trasparenzefestival.it

The second edition of “Macinare Cultura – Festival of the Historical Mills of Emilia-Romagna” begins with the Violins of Santa Vittoria, as part of the Trasparenze Festival.

LA TOSCANINI

Piazza Matteotti, Montegridolfo, 9 pm, free admission

Clarinet, double bass, accordion, percussion, piano, with these instruments and the music of Piazzolla, Morricone, La Toscanini returns to perform for Montegridolfo “Concerti al Castello”. Piazza Matteotti, 9pm, free admission

ORIETTA BERTI

Piazza del Popolo in Ravenna, 9 pm, free admission

The “Guida e Basta” campaign, conceived by the Observatory for road safety education of the Emilia-Romagna Region, starts from Ravenna. On stage, among others, there will be Orietta Berti.

IVANO MARESCOTTI

Ancient Port of Classe of Ravenna, 9 pm, free admission

As part of the Classe al Chiaro di Luna review, the new appointment of the show “Dante Vivo” with Ivano Marescotti who continues the reading of Purgatory, addressing Canto XIV “Benfà Bagnacavàl che non rifiglia” and I came him … and Canto XXXIII ” Pure and willing to rise to the stars “.

NEW CONSONANCES

Amphitheater in via Spada di Brisighella, 9.30 pm, free admission

A group of very talented musicians, a narrator for the stories of Sam Shepard, Gianni Celati, Maurizio Maggiani and many others, the music of Maestro Morricone in the background.