The appointments of the Epiphany in Liguria – Primocanale.it

If the ancient popular saying ‘Epiphany all the holidays takes away’ is a bit sad, then let’s at least try to enjoy it to the fullest this last day of leisure. which offers not only appointments of various kinds but also for all ages. Let’s start with the little ones with ‘La Befana vien di notte’, three tours in the historic center dedicated to under 14s (departure at 15.16 and 16.30) with five stages animated by befane, duels and more enriched with the distribution of sweets and sweets . An adult companion is required for each child and must meet at MaddAlive in Vico della Chiesa della Maddalena 20r – corner Via Garibaldi 8 – at least 30 minutes before the departure time to carry out the accreditation procedures.

The Aquarium also offers guided mini tours dedicated to the many puppies born over time within the structure: with the guidance of an expert, just to give some examples, you can learn about the history of the manatee, zebra sharks, seals, penguins, dolphins and learn more about the various species. Mini tours depart at 15.30-16.30 and 17.30 for up to 15 people. The duration is approximately 40 minutes.

There are also appointments for all ages: the Moroni Circus tent was set up in the Sciorba sports facility with internationally renowned artists and entertainers from all over the world. The motto is ‘Adrenaline, thrill, fun’ and among the protagonists we find the international tightrope walker Oswaldo Ramos, the laser-man coming directly from the movie sets and the most loved cartoon characters. On the day of the Epiphany there are even three shows: at 11, at 16 and at 18. For adults and children who know how to skate on the ice, Genoa offers two possibilities: you can go to Piazza Martinez (10-12, 15-19.30, 21- 23) or at the Porto Antico from 11am to late evening with half-hour breaks to allow the surface to be smoothed again. Another traditional event on holidays is in Piazzale Kennedy with the largest funfair in Europe that combines traditional rides with many new features. There will be three ‘befane’, two on stilts and one aboard an electric tractor, to give sweets and fun (10.30-24).

For those looking for something more cultural, the Doge’s Palace exhibitions are all open: ‘Escher’, dedicated to the great Dutch genius whose impossible worlds have entered the collective imagination making him a true icon of the world of modern art; ‘Hugo Pratt, from Genoa to the South Seas’, 200 original pieces including plates and watercolors by the inventor of Corto Maltese that summarize the whole imagination of the Rimini artist (but Venetian by adoption) made up of rebels and revolutionaries, seductive women , Indians and prairies and ‘I do not let myself be moved by the photographs’ where the figure of Pier Paolo Pasolini – one of the most uncomfortable and controversial intellectuals of the second half of the twentieth century in Italy – is shown to us through the many ‘shots’ that saw him as the protagonist.

Let’s not forget the cinema with the films that arrived during the holidays. Let’s start, given the day, from ‘La befana vien di notte 2 – The origins’ where between fantasy and comedy Monica Bellucci plays the role of a powerful witch who loves children who helps a young girl to thwart the plans of an evil baron. There is also ‘West side story’, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the famous 1961 musical; ‘Spider Man: No way home’ with one of Marvel’s best-loved heroes yet another on-screen adventure; ‘Diabolik’ by Manetti Bros, starring the criminal who has bewitched generations of readers accompanied by Eva Kant with Inspector Ginko to hunt them both; ‘The house of Gucci’ on the murder of Maurizio Gucci organized by his wife Patrizia; Don’t look up ‘, the story of a couple of astronomers who realize the existence of a meteorite on a collision course with the Earth that could destroy the planet in a few months and the cinepanettone’ Who framed Santa Claus? ‘ with Christian De Sica, Alessandro Siani and Diletta Leotta.

But even outside Genoa there is no shortage of appointments with the last possibilities to visit eccentric and out of the ordinary nativity scenes. Like the ‘Nativity scene in the woods’ in Viganego di Bargagli built in stone in the space adjacent to the Church made up of perfectly scaled 60-70 cm high houses that reflect the style of the old local buildings (14.30-18.30). Something equally original can be found in Pentema: it is the ‘Nativity of trades’ where the streets and houses of this fraction of the municipality of Torriglia are populated with life-size figures representing the costumes and environments in use at the end of the 19th century. century (10-18). To conclude we go to Portofino where there will be no crib but the Christmas atmosphere still remains in the air at Castello Brown with ‘Santa’s Castle’, a unique setting in the world entirely handmade by Oriana Pagan (10-17) .