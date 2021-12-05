THE APPOINTMENTS OF THE WEEK IN VALLE D’AOSTA

MONDAY 6 DECEMBER

ANTEY-SAINT-ANDRE – In the spaces of the pavilion of the sports area of ​​the Filey hamlet, from 10 to 18, a small and charming market is set up. Waiting for Christmas where you can look for the right gift, you will find decorations, plants, crafts, delicacies and more. Until December 8th.

AOSTA – The carousel with horses is set up in Piazza Roncas. During the Christmas holidays, children can have fun on the merry-go-round from 10 to 12.30 and from 14.30 to 20. Various animations and activities for children are scheduled throughout the Christmas period.

AOSTA – The skating rink in Piazza Chanoux remains open until 6 January from 8 to 20. Holidays and days before holidays from 10 to 22.

AOSTA – From the Arch of Augustus to the Roman Theater, the festive atmosphere embraces the historic center of Aosta with the Marché Vert Noël, 40 chalets where you can shop for Christmas. Every day from 10.30 to 20. December 25th and 1st from 14 to 20.

BARD – The third edition of FormaggItalia is staged at the Forte. The event, dedicated exclusively to Italian artisan cheeses, brings together producers, refiners and seasoners, operators in the sector, enthusiasts and gourmands. Various tasting books are available.

TUESDAY 7 DECEMBER

AOSTA – The cinéma de la Ville shows, at 4, 6.45 and 9.30 pm, the film The Girl with the Bracelet by Stephane Demoustier with Roschdy Zem and Melissa Guers.

AOSTA – At the Splendor theater, the theatrical show Alle my daughters of the Palinodie theater company, directed by Stefania Tagliaferri, is staged at 9 pm.

AOSTA – The Restocafè Culturel Secret in piazza Roncas invites, at 5.45 pm, to the presentation of the book Valle d’Aosta Magica – Augusta Praetoria Salassorum by Aristide Viero.

COURMAYEUR – The Jardin de l’Ange is the setting, at 5.15 pm, for the theatrical show The return of Rhémy Noël. The original story taken from the book “Rhémy de Noël, the Santa Claus of Courmayeur” by Federica Busa and Massimo Sottile will come to life on stage thanks to the theatrical adaptation by Pascal La Delfa, the unique magic of the sand artist Gabriella Compagnone and the actors and musicians who will involve you in a delicate and magical Christmas.

GRESSONEY-SAINT-JEAN – In Obre Platz, at 2.30 pm, the children’s Christmas takes place accompanied by small musical moments in joy. Following will be the inauguration of the nativity scene and finally the lighting of the Christmas tree.

MORGEX – The auditorium hosts, at 9 pm, the presentation of the books Freeride and Splitboard by Ettore Personettaz and In the Land of the Giants by Daniele Vallet.

SAINT-RHEMY-EN-BOSSES – The Christmas market opens its doors at the castle from 2.30pm to 7pm. It is one of the rare occasions to visit this imposing building erected for the first time in 1095 and restored to its current form in the 15th century.

SAINT-DENIS – The lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree is staged from 7 pm on the town square, harp concert and aperitif at the Epicerie.

WEDNESDAY 8 DECEMBER

AOSTA – The cinéma de la Ville will screen Tom McCarthy’s The Stillwater Girl with Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin at 4:45 pm and 9:30 pm.

BARD – The village is transformed, until 10 January, into a welcoming and warm Christmas environment full of nativity scenes, and characteristic themed corners, suitable for a pleasant walk for families.

GRESSAN – The invitation is to visit the various hamlets where, until January 31st, the nativity scenes made in many different ways, fabric, cardboard, wood will be set up.

LA SALLE – In Piazza Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, at 7 pm, the Christmas tree lights up. For the occasion, Santa Claus will also be present with his four-legged friend and two huge ears named Romeo.

HONE – In the old village it is filled with the scent of Micòoula, rye bread with chestnuts, walnuts, dried figs, raisins, and sometimes even chocolate flakes. During the day, in addition to the market, the re-enactment of ancient crafts and the demonstration of the preparation of Micòoula with the traditional method and cooking in a wood oven are scheduled.

LA SALLE – Piazza Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, at 6 pm, will light up with the lights of the Christmas tree and the streets of the center of La Salle and those of Derby will come alive with reproductions of nativity scenes, images of Christmas, lights and many decorations . La Salle en Crèche invites visitors until January 6th.

MORGEX – In Assumption square from 4.45pm to 7pm, Santa Claus arrives ready to collect the children’s letters.

SAINT-DENIS – At 2.30 pm the Cly castle is the setting for the event ‘Tales from Cly’s Manor’ organized by the cultural association “Il lupo e l’Arpa”.

SAINT-RHEMY-EN-BOSSES – The Christmas market opens its doors at the castle from 2.30pm to 7pm. It is one of the rare occasions to visit this imposing building erected for the first time in 1095 and restored to its current form in the 15th century.

SAINT-VINCENT – Lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 pm in Piazza Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto with music and entertainment.

THURSDAY 9 DECEMBER

AOSTA – The Splendor theater hosts, at 8.30 pm, the presentation of the book Oliva Denaro by Viola Ardone.

GRESSAN – Maison Gargantua in the Moline district is the setting, at 14.50, for Laura Costa’s public reflections on the Decamaron. Scenic readings from Andrea Damarco’s Decameron. Scheduled for Day X, Novella V – Madonna Dianora.

FRIDAY 10 DECEMBER

BREUIL CERVINIA – The Grand Hotel Cervino in the locality of Avouil invites, at 9 pm, to the evening dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the first start on the north face of the Matterhorn. Introduction by the President of the Amici del Cervino Club. Story in images based on Piero Nava’s writing of the ascension made by Jean Bich, Pierino Pession and Piero Nava himself on 30 August 1961. Conversation with the mountain guides Francois Cazzanelli and Francesco Ratti, recent repeaters of the Via Bonatti.

GRESSAN – Maison Gargantua is the setting, at 6.30 pm, for the presentation of the book The Magnificent 20 by Enzo Spisni on the extraordinary things that can strengthen the immune system.

PONT-SAINT-MARTIN – The municipal library invites you to chat, at 9 pm, with Sergio Enrico who tells his book “Walking in Winter – Valle d’Aosta”.

SAINT-CHRISTOPHE – The library is the setting, at 8.30 pm, for the evening dedicated to the French poet Beaudelaire and the popular collection L es Fleurs du mal.

SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER

AOSTA – At the théâtre de la Ville the Teatrogiocovita company puts on the show Sonia and Alfredo for children from 4 years old at 3 pm. A story of friendship between two strange birds.

AOSTA – At the Splendor theater, at 8.30 pm, Beatrice Rana welcomes in concert. He will perform with music by Chopin, Debussy and Stravinsky.

BARD – The International Mountain Day is celebrated at the Forte di Bard. At 10 am the conference The Valle d’Aosta Glaciers opens; at 3 pm the presentation of the book Climbing in the mountains is scheduled. Taking Height to Escape Global Warming by Luca Mercalli; at 4 pm the documentary film Songs of the Water Spirits will be screened, a tale of dreams and contemporary projects against the backdrop of Ladakh, an Indian region enclosed between the Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges. The author and director of the film Nicolò Bongiorno will speak. The presentation of Mercalli’s book and the screening of Bongiorno’s documentary can only be followed in attendance with the obligation of a Green Pass.

BREUIL CERVINIA – At the Mike Bongiorno park, at 6.30 pm, the large Christmas tree lights up with music, entertainment and a magnificent view of the whitewashed Matterhorn.

CHAMPDEPRAZ – The multipurpose hall in La Fabrique is the setting, at 4 pm, for the theatrical narration “How long is Christmas?” inspired by some Christmas classics: Karl Rühmann’s Little Christmas Tree and Oliver Jeffers’ How to Find a Star and Sabuda’s The Night Before Christmas; a didactic-creative workshop will follow.

COURMAYEUR – Evening of great jazz music at the Sport Center directed by Il Blue Note in Milan. great interpreters of Italian jazz will perform in a repertoire of strong interest, both of standard and original compositions, with strong rhythmic connotations. It will be repeated on Sunday 12 November.

LA SALLE – The Cosimo Zappelli exhibition: a life as a professional opens at Maison Gerbollier at 6.30 pm. After the success of the first exhibition dedicated to the mountaineer, photographer and writer Cosimo Zappelli, a new exhibition was created to deepen and highlight a more personal and private part of the mountaineer.

LA THUILE – In the parish church, at 9 pm, the notes of the students of the musical high school of Aosta will resound, performing in a chamber music concert offering the public music from various historical periods and different styles to approach the Christmas period.

SAINT-RHEMY-EN-BOSSES – The Christmas market opens its doors at the castle from 2.30pm to 7pm. It is one of the rare occasions to visit this imposing building erected for the first time in 1095 and restored to its current form in the 15th century.

SAINT-VINCENT – The Municipal Congress Center in via Martiri della Liberta hosts, at 8.30 pm, the event Two thousand years of art and history, a meeting organized with experts who will rediscover aspects of the history of Saint-Vincent that are in danger of being forgotten. During the evening the cultural heritage accumulated in two thousand years of history will be highlighted. Discover the strategic role of Saint-Vincent along the Via delle Gallie, the Roman bridges, the archaeological site and the pictorial and sculptural heritage. Speakers: Mauro Cortelazzo, Patrik Perret, Viviana Rubbo and Alessandro Guida. Moderator: Maria Vassallo. Interludes by the Saint-Vincent Music Band, 4Dance Institute.

SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER

AOSTA – Under the arcades of Piazza Chanoux is set up, from 9.30 to 18, the market of organic and traditional food products.

MONTJOVET – In the green area of ​​the Berriat hamlet, from 10 to 19, it is set up in a Christmas market with various kinds of banquets, objects, Christmas decorations and food and wine products of the territory.

SAINT-RHEMY-EN-BOSSES – The Christmas market opens its doors at the castle from 2.30pm to 7pm. It is one of the rare occasions to visit this imposing building erected for the first time in 1095 and restored to its current form in the 15th century.

SAINT-VINCENT – the Congress Hall hosts, at 2045, the meeting entitled “Free stop – women looking for their own way”. The protagonists of the evening will be the athletes Alessia Refolo and Federica Mingolla.