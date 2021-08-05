The appointments of Wednesday 4 August in Bologna and its surroundings: we laugh with Fascists on Mars in the Casalone courtyard

MUSIC

THE BOHÈME OF PUCCINI

Teatro Comunale Bologna, piazza Verdi, 8 pm, ticket info: www.tcbo.it

The replicas of “La Bohème” by Giacomo Puccini resume under the direction of Graham Vick, who recently passed away, already awarded the Abbiati Prize as the best show of 2018. Under the direction of Francesco Ivan Ciampa, the Orchestra del Comunale will play .

TRIO PHOTOGRAM

Piazzetta San Leonardo di Monghidoro, 9 pm, free admission with reservations required 331.4430004, iat@monghidoro.eu

Trio Fotogramma, between cinema and music, is the host of the Concerti della Cisterna, a summer festival held by the Municipality of Monghidoro in the Olivetan cloister. Composed by Enrico Guerzoni (cello), Stefano Mirandola (guitar) and Roberto Rossi (drums), after the success of last year, the trio will lead the audience on a journey through the most known and loved film soundtracks with video projections. This year the theme of films dedicated to the Holocaust was chosen. The trio offers original arrangements ranging from acoustic to electronic.

MASSIMO TAGLIATA AND MARCO FABBRI

Location Campiaro, Grizzana Morandi, 8.30 pm, entrance info: www.locandafienilidelcampiaro.it/le-note-dei-fienili

The Acordeons Festival, dedicated to free reed instruments, continues within the musical review “Le Note dei Fienili del Campiaro” with the Tango and Jazz Notes evening: protagonists Massimo Tagliata on the accordion and Marco Fabbri on the bandoneon.

THEATER

THE MITE

Straw Theater of the Sementerie Artistiche, via Scagliarossa 1774 in Crevalcore, 10 pm, entrance with responsible ticket, www.sementerieartistiche.it

“As long as she is here everything is still fine, I can go and look at her every moment, but tomorrow when they take her away, how am I going to be alone?”. This question opens the story of a moneylender who does not understand the reason for the suicide of his mild-mannered young wife. Loosely based on Dostoevsky’s story, “La Mite”, the show with adaptation and direction by César Brie and featuring Daniele Cavone Felicioni and Clelia Cicero, draws a restlessness that already has the complexity of the gender issue. On stage a mannequin that has the same features as the young woman: the silent and immobile doll that represents the sure happiness so desired by the usurer. The show is preceded at 7.30 pm by a meeting with Massimo Amato, professor of economic history, the history of economic thought and the history of monetary and financial systems at Bocconi.

A PLANET TAKES US … IS THERE NONE?

Fienile Fluò, via di Paderno 9, 10 pm, admission 8-10 euros, reservations required: www.fienilefluo.it/scena-natura-2021-si-parte/

According to science, food, transport and overcrowding are the cornerstones for building a sustainable future. These are the themes at the center of “A planet takes us… Is there anybody?”, The show by Ugo Dighero, Daniele Ronco, Marco Melloni, with the same Dighero and Ronco and directed by Luigi Saravo. Divided into three chapters, in a bare and reduced to the essential scene we find Pino, a bricklayer who loves life without asking too many questions, a simple, curious and instinctive man. The protagonist is interrupted in situations of everyday life by a voiceover that reprimands him for his conduct; a voice that becomes a body and that through three stories concerning a dystopian future shows Pino an alternative to his way of facing the present.

MEETINGS

“ROARR … THE ROAR OF THE ENGINE WORLD”

Giardini Margherita Playground, 9 pm, free admission

New appointment for the first edition of the Festival “Books and stories of sport”. Tonight books, stories and protagonists of the two and four wheels. With Carlo Cavicchi, Alessandro Scagliarini, Livio Lodi, Alberto Sabbatini. Stefano Casadio leads.

TRIBUTE TO DAVID BOWIE

Battiferro, via della Beverara 123 / a, 9 pm, free admission

Evening dedicated to David Bowie for the format “A voice out of the chorus” conducted by the rock historian Lucio Mazzi and included in the review “We are Angels”. Is it possible to tell in a single evening the incredible career of one of the monuments of rock history? With Mazzi we relive a musical era, discovering anecdotes and curiosities.

EVENTS

CALABRIAN DINNER

Eataly, via Orefici, from 8 pm, reservation: 051.0952820

Calabrian pizzetta with Tropea onion, lagane with chili pepper anchovies, Ghiotta swordfish and bergamot ice cream: dinner dedicated to Calabria with an ad hoc menu.

FASCISTS ON MARS

Cortile del Casalone, via San Donato 149, 9 pm, free admission with reservations recommended eventi@sofosdivulgazionedellescienze.it, 370.3155954

Taken from the sketches of the same name made by Corrado Guzzanti within his television program, the film “Fascists on Mars” is a satirical reinterpretation of the history of fascism. In an hour and a half of film (corresponding to six Martian months) conquests, struggles, episodes that changed the history of the twentieth century are relived, using the help – anything but metaphorical – of the past exploits of the regime.

THE MAN WHO WILL COME

Piazza Maggiore and LunettArena, 9.30 pm, info on the Cineteca di Bologna website www.cinetecadibologna.it

Giorgio Rights will be in Under the stars of the cinema, accompanied by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, for the screening of his 2009 film dedicated to the Marzabotto Massacre. The events of the war and the Resistance gradually merge with everyday life in a tiring coexistence that does not however affect the sense of hope in the future and that seems to be a positive turning point with the imminent liberation of the allies. The evening is supported by Alce Nero.

A PROMISING WOMAN

Arena Puccini, via Serlio 25/2, 9.45 pm, admission from 5 to 6 euros

The film by Emerald Fennell with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Oscar winner 2021 for the best original screenplay, for cinema under the stars in Bolognina.

CELEBRATIONS IN HONOR OF SAN DOMENICO

Basilica of San Domenico, piazza San Domenico, at 7pm

Even today, Monsignor Matteo Maria Zuppi will preside over the Eucharist for the Solemnities in honor of St. Dominic. With him will be the current master of the Order of Preachers, the Filipino fra ‘Gerard Francisco Timoner III.

DANTE IN THE NIGHT

Meeting at the car park in via Veneto 471 in Vergato, 6.30 pm, reservations required: instantaneous.teatro@gmail.com, 10 euro membership

The Vergato Arte & Cultura association, in collaboration with Istantanea Teatro, offers an evening to discover Dante. Two guide-actors will lead the participants in a whirlwind of curiosities, stories of medieval Florence, songs of the Comedy and love poems in a setting of ‘wild forest’, such as those that the Supreme Poet liked so much. It will be a path along the Aneva stream to frame the two actors Gloria Gulino and Diego Valentino Venditti.

ANCIENT AND MODERN IN COLLECTION

Palazzo Fava, via Manzoni 2, from 11 to 19, info: www.genusbononiae.it

An exhibition itinerary entitled 30 works of modern and contemporary art from the Art and History Collections of the Carisbo Foundation in dialogue with the Carracci friezes will be set up until 12 September at Palazzo Fava. In addition to a nucleus of eleven engravings by Giorgio Morandi, about twenty works of painting and sculpture, between the seventeenth and twentieth centuries, will be arranged on the walls of the five rooms of the tour, famous for their sixteenth-century friezes.

REGION

ARTUSIAN FESTIVAL

Piazza Fratti, Forlimpopoli, 7 pm, free admission

Emilia-Romagna food and wine will have its commemorative coin minted by the State Mint. The toast of the party for the prestigious goal will take place with Vollì bubbles from Romagna, the sparkling Trebbiano produced by Terre Cevico for the Horeca line. The coin with a nominal value of 5 euros is minted as part of the Italian Enogastronomic Culture Series. The date is not chosen at random, the birthday of Pellegrino Artusi, father of Italian cuisine, as part of the Festa Artusiana. The head of Poligrafico Zecca dello Stato will also be present at the evening.

DANTE IN ROMAGNA

Cloister of the municipal residence of Castel Bolognese, 9 pm, info for entrances: www.comune.castelbolognese.ra

Presentation of the book by Eraldo Baldini and Giuseppe Bellosi “Dante in Romagna. Myth, legends, anecdotes, popular traditions and dialect literature ”(Il Ponte Vecchio, 2020), with the intervention of Giuseppe Bellosi and the participation of Rosarita Berardi. In Dante’s familiarity with Romagna, and the Romagnoli with Dante, there are some of the premises that allowed the birth and dissemination of anecdotes, stories, traditional tales and legends relating to the Poet, his character, his dialogues, his movements .

TIZIANA ZUNINO

Three churches overlooking the square of Fiumalbo, 9 pm, free admission

Promenade concert with the organist Tiziana Zunino, as part of the “ArmoniosaMente” review. Tiziana Zunino will propose a mainly Baroque repertoire divided into three parts. The concert begins in the church of San Bartolomeo, where the organ built by Domenico Traeri in 1730, the musician will perform Michelangelo Rossi’s Toccata VII and pieces by Domenico Zipoli and J. Adam Reincken. The concert will move to the Oratorio dei Rossi, which preserves an Agati organ from 1844, offering pieces by Vivaldi, Bach, Sweelinck and Gherardeschi. Songs by these last two composers also return in the last part of the concert, in the Oratorio dei “Bianchi” (which houses a second Agati organ dating back to 1843), together with a Galliarda by Scheidemann. The concert is preceded at 5.30 pm by a traveling conference to discover the ancient village led by Andrea Nardini.

MARIO PERROTTA

Villa Torlonia, San Mauro Pascoli (FC), 9.30 pm, ticket info: 370.3685093, villatorloniateatro@gmail.com

It is Mario Perrotta’s show, “Un Bès. Antonio Ligabue ”, arriving tonight on the stage of the Revèrso Festival. Rich in awards, from the Ubu Award 2013 as Best Actor to the Critics Award / National Association of Theater Critics 2015 for the entire Ligabue Project, the show, produced by Teatro dell’Argine, reflects on the loneliness of the Ligabue man, on his stay over the border.

DAVID HELBOCK

Courtyard of the Palazzo dei Principi in Correggio, 9.30 pm, admission 10 euros

The pianist David Helbock arrives for the first time at Mundus 2021, who at the age of 36 is already considered an icon of the European jazz scene. The musician will present in solo piano “Playing John Williams”, an album dedicated to the great composer of soundtracks, Oscar and Grammy winner who has signed some of the most iconic film music of recent decades, closing the 26th edition of the Festival with great jazz .

RIMBAMBAND SHOW

Cloister of San Francesco, Via Montalti 4, Cesena, 9.30 pm, admission 12-16 euros

The last appointment of the review “Il Bonci sotto le Stelle” is with the “Rimbamband Show: Raffaello Tullo (voice and percussion), Renato Ciardo (drums), Vittorio Bruno (double bass), Francesco Pagliarulo (piano) and Nicolò Pantaleo (sax , bombardino, tromba) play with songs, notes, sounds, bodies and words, in a true tour de force of comedy. An irresistible mix of music, mime, clown, tip tap, figure theater and noise: it is the show of extraordinary artists, with a hint of genuine madness.