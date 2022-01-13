“The approach to the race is my fault. Tomori? I hope nothing serious”

Speaking on Mediaset’s microphones, Stefano Pioli spoke in the post-match of Milan-Genoa. These are his words:

On the match and the approach to the match.

“Obviously I didn’t do a great job because we didn’t approach the game well. If you don’t enter the pitch with the necessary attention, there are mistakes. It’s my fault. In the first half there was too little energy. We entered too much. inattentive then we did well to get it back but we have to work better. We wanted to get through the shift. “

On the incisiveness of the left wing compared to the right one.

“I don’t think that on the right wing we are less strong than the left. Also on the right we put in good balls with Florenzi, Messias and Saelemaekers. The team is balanced and we have to play at a high pace or we become predictable. The mistakes of the first half are due to a bad interpretation of the team, not due to individual mistakes. On the left we have players who are more of a jerk and able to skip the man “

On the many injuries.

“We are coming out of it. In November we had too many injuries, forcing a lot of players to play more games. Now we are coming out of it, it is a difficult season, with so many variables but we have to be good at working and playing games as we usually do. More players we have the better it is for the team also because having more characteristics is essential.

About Tomori

“Tomori felt a discomfort in his knee and could not play. Tomori is a very important player for us, tomorrow he will do some checks but we hope it is nothing serious. I hope to have him on Monday because we have other absences.