“The approach was not good”

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti did not shy away from his responsibility and was self-critical with the way he approached the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madrid, took responsibility for the loss at the Parc des Princes against PSG, admitting that his approach to the match “was not good” and that the criticism he has received “is justified”.

Real Madrid fell in the first leg of the round of 16 against PSG. Getty Images

“We are in the same sense with the president, I spoke with him, with the general director and with the people of the board who were hurt as we were. We are very honest, we have played very badly and the image of Real Madrid has not been good, that is what hurts the most. The minor problem is the result because fighting and suffering can be changed, a 1-0 is not so bad, the truth is that it is the best thing in the game, the result, “he said at a press conference.

The Italian coach did not shy away from his responsibility and was self-critical with the way he approached the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. “The criticism that there is at the moment is justified because we have done badly against PSG“.

“The first critic is myself, the approach of the game was not good and I have to take responsibility. You have to understand criticism, justify it and learn because sometimes many criticisms are fair and make me think more. There are others that are nonsense, like saying that I argue with the players. Criticism is fine, it is appreciated, nonsense is not,” he added.

Ancelotti acknowledged that he had a difficult time after falling on Tuesday night but that he has been recovering to be convinced of a quick reaction. “Wednesday was a very complicated day, better Thursday, today with a lot of confidence and tomorrow we are going to win”.

“We have never said that we are not capable of winning the European Cup but we have always said that you can compete against all the teams.. Playing very badly we have competed against one of the best teams in Europe and in three weeks we will do it without a doubt”, he sentenced.