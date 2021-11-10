the appurtenances do not matter, the Revenue Agency thinks about it

Superbonus, they arrive news on the calculation of the limits to be respected to benefit from the discount. The Revenue Agency thinks about it: the appliances they are not included in the count and therefore do not make the amounts to consider.

To establish the maximum limit to be respected, it is necessary to refer only to real estate units existing a work start.

The clarification is present in the response to the question number 765 of November 9, 2021 which modifies the previous number 568 published last summer.

Under the magnifying glass is theArticle 119 of the Relaunch Decree, which introduced a deduction of 110 percent of the expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 for interventions aimed at energy efficiency and static consolidation or reducing the seismic risk of buildings.

Superbonus, news on limits: the appurtenances do not count, the Revenue Agency thinks about it

The legislation underlying the Superbonus is built on a system of Chinese boxes and it is often a rebus for citizens, but also for the insiders. And, apparently, even for theFinancial administration who is forced to retrace her steps and to correct instructions provided above.

At the heart ofmisunderstanding on limits to be respected this is the case of a taxpayer who is co-owner, with another natural person, of a building consisting of a residential unit stacked A / 3 and two appliances, a garage (C / 6) and a warehouse (C / 2).

Since he intends to carry out seismic improvement and energy efficiency interventions, he would like to benefit from the Superbonus.

The result of the works will lead to a change of intended use of the warehouse and the creation of an additional real estate unit residential category A / 3.

He contacted the Revenue Agency to find out i calculations to be made to know the spending limits for interventions eligible for the 110 percent deduction.

In response to the question number 568 of 30 August 2021, now modified, the former instructions to follow:

“In relation to the interventions on the building described in the Application, for the purposes of verifying the spending limit on which to calculate the deduction, all the real estate units that make up the building registered in the Land Registry before the start of the works will be considered , including appurtenances “.

From a practical point of view, the instructions invited us to consider the maximum amounts multiplied by three, as could happen for example for several real estate units in a condominium.

But, after months, the afterthought with the response to the question number 765 of November 9, 2021:

“The aforementioned circular no. 24 / E of 2020 clarified that the deduction is due in relation to the interventions carried out, among other things, on single-family residential buildings and related appurtenances (both driving and towing) and whose spending limits for each intervention refer to the single property and its appurtenances considered as a whole, even if stacked separately “.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 765 of November 9, 2021 Superbonus – interventions on single real estate unit and appurtenances – article 119 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34

In addition, one is reiterated never questioned: for the calculation of the limits to be respected it is necessary to refer to situation existing at the beginning of the works and not at the end.

In the case analyzed, in fact, at the end of the interventions there will be two residential units, but to evaluate the expenditure ceilings to be respected, reference must be made only to the one originally present.

The work that the taxpayer intends to carry out benefiting from the Super bonus of 110 percent are the following:

seismic improvement interventions;

thermal insulation of external walls;

replacement of the thermal power plant;

replacement of fixtures;

installation of the photovoltaic system and the related storage system.

For each of the items mentioned, the document provides, in relation to the case analyzed, the maximum amounts foreseen for eligible expenses.

Type of expenditure Limit to be respected seismic improvement interventions 96,000 euros thermal insulation of the external walls 50,000 euros replacement of the heating plant 30,000 euros replacement of fixtures 54,545 euros installation of the photovoltaic system 48,000 euros Photovoltaic storage system 48,000 euros

With the response to the question number 765 of November 9, 2021, the Revenue Agency clarifies the doubts that emerged after the publication of the previous document. The fact remains that for over two months taxpayers have run the risk of relying on one incorrect reading, or at least not clear, of the norm.