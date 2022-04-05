The April 2022 Android update can now be downloaded, all the news

The April 2022 security patch is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting with Google Pixel devices.

It’s the first Monday of April, and that means Google has just waged a new android security update. This Monday, the April 2022 security patch was published, along with the bulletin that lists the vulnerabilities of the operating system that have been corrected over the last few weeks.

The Android April 2022 update is available for download on Google Pixel devices from the Pixel 4. The Pixels of 2016, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 3 are no longer part of the list of terminals compatible with new system and security updates.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the April patch. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before Google publishes it in its bulletin, so it is not surprising that some companies manage to get ahead of it.

These are the first Samsung phones to receive the April 2022 Android update

The April Android update arrives to solve security problems

In this case, we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type as the December 2021 update was, since it does not introduce functional changes and new features aimed at Pixel series phones.

Those who do not want to wait for the update to arrive on their mobiles can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the April 2022 patch published by Google.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are Specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The Android security patch April 2022 It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and will gradually reach compatible models. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each deviceto carry out the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

