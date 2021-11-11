The Apulian Health Councilor Lopalco resigns: “The decision is made”

Foggia, 11/11/2021 – (ilquotidianoitaliano) The councilor for health Pierluigi Lopalco resigns. The decision had already been in the air for some time, but it seems that in the next few hours the official will arrive from the epidemiologist; “The choice is now made” a leitomtiv that has been repeated in the Region for days. According to what Repubblica Bari writes it seems that relations between Emiliano and Lopalco have cooled down in the last period; the Governor has often overridden him in the choices and in the relations with the ASLs and with the bodies of his competence. Resignations that come at a crucial moment for Apulian healthcare at work between the third dose, the organization of the vaccination hubs and the flu campaign.

The next few weeks will see the appointment of new local ASL verti, but it seems that the commissioner does not want to know more so much so that he has not even looked at the dossier of possible candidates while from the political wing there are those who are starting to push a few names for the usual palace games. A political and personal mess that could affect the entire Apulian health system struggling with the arrival of the fourth wave. (ilquotidianoitaliano)