The Aquaman bosses never thought about taking out Amber Heard

Aquaman producer Peter Safran says the film’s bosses never considered making the sequel without Amber Heard.

The 35-year-old actress has been embroiled in legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp and a social media campaign by fans of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has demanded that she be removed from the role of Mera in the upcoming ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ‘.

Peter insisted that removing Amber from the film was not an option as they wanted to do “what’s best for the film”.

Speaking on the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, he said: “I don’t think we’ll ever react, honestly, to pure fan pressure.

“You have to do what’s best for the movie. We’ve heard that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. It really was like that. “

Peter continued: “You are not in the dark about what goes on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as the gospel or comply with their wishes.

“You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s really where we are.”

Amber had previously responded to requests to remove her from the film by saying the project would not be affected by social media protests.

She said last year: “Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality… Only the fans made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to start next year “

The new film ‘Aquaman’ will be released next year with Jason Momoa reprising the lead role.